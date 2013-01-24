  • 2-year warranty

      Discover fuller flavours

      Enjoy grilling any way you like on this health grill with 4 different grilling positions. Excess grease drains away to the included grease trays: your food contains all the flavour and taste but with less fat! See all benefits

        Discover fuller flavours

        Constant high temperature to seal in the flavour

        • 2100 W
        • Ribbed plate
        • 4 grill positions
        • 330 x 240 mm
        Healthy sloped grill plates drain away fat into grease tray

        Healthy sloped grill plates drain away fat into grease tray

        The sloped position lets excess grease run off into the included grease tray, which is very healthy and ideal for meats and foods containing excess oil.

        Floating hinge

        Floating hinge

        Floating hinge to grill any thickness of food.

        4 different grilling positions to grill any way you like

        4 different grilling positions to grill any way you like

        With the Health Grill you can grill what you want, the way you want it: 1. Closed position is ideal for grilling meat, fish, vegetables or sandwiches 2. Gratin position is very suitable for melting cheese on toast or on vegetables (e.g. tomato or zucchini) 3. In half open position you can grill with less heat or grill large pieces of food (like chicken leg or shrimps) 4. Open position is perfect for a bbq at the table or warming up your food.

        Easy to store upright

        Easy to store upright

        Easy to store upright; tidy storage of cord and tray.

        Removable and dishwashable grilling plates

        Removable and dishwashable grilling plates

        Non-stick grilling surface

        Non-stick surface prevents food particles from sticking.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Adjustable thermostat
          Yes
          Cool-touch handgrips
          Yes
          Temperature light
          Yes
          Non-slip feet
          Yes
          Cord storage
          Yes
          Grease tray storage
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          2100  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Cord length
          1.4  m
          Grill plate dimensions (W x D)
          330 x 240  mm

        • Design and finishing

          Color(s)
          Anthracite with charcoal-grey accents
          Materials
          Steel with PA

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions (W x H x D)
          390 x 105 x 315  mm
          Weight appliance
          3.7  kg

