Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Toaster oven

    HD4495/25
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Delicious hot food easily Delicious hot food easily Delicious hot food easily
      -{discount-value}

      Toaster oven

      HD4495/25
      Overall Rating / 5

      Delicious hot food easily

      The multi-purpose toaster oven that does almost anything! Bakes, broils, toasts and warms, with lots of easy-cook features for delicious results every time. Includes adjustable thermostat, 45-minute timer, baking tray and crumb tray. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Toaster oven

      Delicious hot food easily

      The multi-purpose toaster oven that does almost anything! Bakes, broils, toasts and warms, with lots of easy-cook features for delicious results every time. Includes adjustable thermostat, 45-minute timer, baking tray and crumb tray. See all benefits

      Delicious hot food easily

      The multi-purpose toaster oven that does almost anything! Bakes, broils, toasts and warms, with lots of easy-cook features for delicious results every time. Includes adjustable thermostat, 45-minute timer, baking tray and crumb tray. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Toaster oven

      Delicious hot food easily

      The multi-purpose toaster oven that does almost anything! Bakes, broils, toasts and warms, with lots of easy-cook features for delicious results every time. Includes adjustable thermostat, 45-minute timer, baking tray and crumb tray. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all toaster

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Toaster oven

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Delicious hot food easily

        45-minute timer, temperature selector

        • 45 min timer
        • temperature control
        • silver metalic
        Bakes, broils, toasts, or warms food and snacks

        Bakes, broils, toasts, or warms food and snacks

        Bakes, broils, toasts or warms food and snacks.

        45-minute timer shuts off the oven once ready

        45-minute timer shuts off the oven once ready

        45-minute timer shuts off the oven once ready.

        Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

        Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

        Is easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray.

        Large square baking tray, non stick coated (230 x 230 mm)

        Large square baking tray, non stick coated (230 x 230 mm)

        Large square baking tray, non stick coated (230 x 230 mm).

        Detachable grid

        Detachable grid

        Adjustable thermostat for optimal food results (max 230 °C)

        Adjustable thermostat for optimal food results (max 230 °C).

        Ready bell sounds when food is ready

        Ready bell sounds when food is ready.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Non slip feet
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity
          9  L
          Effective capacity
          5.7  L
          Power
          1100  W
          Cord length
          1.0  m
          Heating elements
          Quartz (2x)
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50-60  Hz

        • Design specifications

          Materials
          Metal housing, plastic knobs/handles (PBT)
          Available color(s)
          Steel silver/charcoal grey /25

        • Accessories included

          Baking tray
          230 x 230  mm

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us