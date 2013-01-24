Search terms
Enjoy the goodness of multigrain
3.0mm ultra thick inner pot enhances thermal conductivity and heat-retaining greatly, so heat-transmit is constantly strong and even during cooking to ensure every grain of rice and multigrains are well cooked. See all benefits
Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
3.0mm ultra thick inner pot with superior heat conductivity to cook great tasty rice and multigrain.
5 layers inner pot with durable non-stick coating.
8 multifunction programs with separate menus for rice, multigrain and beans for a variety of dishes.
Keep the food warm and fresh for up to 12 hours.
Detachable inner lid for easy cleaning.
Large digital display provides easy-to-read menus and time for easy operation.
Ultra thick inner pot ensures constant strong heat to cook tasty rice and multigrain.
