    Daily Collection

    Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

    HD4515/63
    Overall Rating / 5
      Enjoy the goodness of multigrain

      3.0mm ultra thick inner pot enhances thermal conductivity and heat-retaining greatly, so heat-transmit is constantly strong and even during cooking to ensure every grain of rice and multigrains are well cooked. See all benefits

        Enjoy the goodness of multigrain

        Cook rice and grain easier in thick non-stick pot

        • 3.0mm ultra thick inner pot
        • Digital display
        • 1.8L
        3.0mm ultra thick enhances thermal conductivity greatly

        3.0mm ultra thick enhances thermal conductivity greatly

        3.0mm ultra thick inner pot with superior heat conductivity to cook great tasty rice and multigrain.

        5 layers inner pot with durable non-stick coating

        5 layers inner pot with durable non-stick coating

        5 layers inner pot with durable non-stick coating.

        8 dedicated cooking menus for the contemporary cook

        8 dedicated cooking menus for the contemporary cook

        8 multifunction programs with separate menus for rice, multigrain and beans for a variety of dishes.

        12 hours keep warm

        12 hours keep warm

        Keep the food warm and fresh for up to 12 hours.

        Detachable inner lid for easy cleaning

        Detachable inner lid for easy cleaning

        Detachable inner lid for easy cleaning.

        Large digital display provides easy-to-read menus and time

        Large digital display provides easy-to-read menus and time

        Large digital display provides easy-to-read menus and time for easy operation.

        Constant strong heat to cook tasty rice and multigrain

        Ultra thick inner pot ensures constant strong heat to cook tasty rice and multigrain.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Measuring cup
          • Spatula
          • Steaming tray/basket

        • General specifications

          Product features
          • Detachable vent
          • On/off switch
          • Preset cooking function
          • Time control
          • Power-on light
          Prefix programs
          8
          Type of lid
          Fixed
          Keep warm function
          12  hour(s)

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          1.0  m
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Voltage
          220~240  V
          Power
          790~940  W

        • Design

          Color of control panel
          Dark beluga
          Color
          White

        • Finishing

          Material of main body
          Plastic

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

