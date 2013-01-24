Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Viva Collection

    Kettle

    HD4676/20
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Boil just what you need Boil just what you need Boil just what you need
      -{discount-value}
      2 year worldwide guarantee

      Viva Collection Kettle

      HD4676/20
      Find support for this product

      Boil just what you need

      The unique ''one cup indicator'' feature of this stylish designed Philips kettle allows you to boil only the water you need. Therefore, you can easily save up to 66% energy and reduce your impact on environment See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $65.00
      Find similar products

      Viva Collection Kettle

      Boil just what you need

      The unique ''one cup indicator'' feature of this stylish designed Philips kettle allows you to boil only the water you need. Therefore, you can easily save up to 66% energy and reduce your impact on environment See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all kettle

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Viva Collection

        Viva Collection

        Kettle

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Boil just what you need

        This kettle save up to 66 % energy

        • 1.0 L 2400 W
        • 1 cup indicator
        • Silver black
        • Hinged lid
        One cup indicator to boil only the water you need

        One cup indicator to boil only the water you need

        Enabling consumers to boil the amount of water they need, and therefore saving of up to 66% energy and water, contributing to a better environment.

        Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

        Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

        Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.

        Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

        Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

        The stainless steel concealed element of the Philips kettle ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

        Double anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water

        Double anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water

        Double anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water and a cleaner kettle.

        Bell rings when your water is ready

        Bell rings when your water is ready

        Bell sounds when your water has reached boiling point.

        Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

        Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

        Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.

        Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

        Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

        Elegant light incorporated in the on/off switch indicates when the kettle is on.

        Easy to read water level indicators on both sides

        Easy to read water level indicators on both sides

        Easy to read water level indicators on both sides of the Philips electric kettle for left and right handed use.

        Power cord winder for easy storage

        Power cord winder for easy storage

        The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.

        Multi safety system

        Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design specifications

          Materials
          • Heating element: Stainless steel
          • Housing: Polypropylene/ ABS
          • Switch & toolholder: Polypropylene
          Color(s)
          Black and silver

        • General specifications

          Cordless
          Yes
          Non slip feet
          Yes
          Ergonomic grip
          Yes
          Easy spout filling
          Yes
          Wide opening lid
          Yes
          Cord storage
          Yes
          Automatic shut-off
          Yes
          Boil-dry protection
          Yes
          360 degrees base
          Yes
          Lid as well as spout filling
          Yes
          Flat heating element
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity
          1.0  L
          Power
          2400  W
          Cord length
          0.75  m
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50-60  Hz

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          16.2x21.6x21.9  cm
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          22x18.1x27.5  cm

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us