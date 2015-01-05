2 year warranty
Discontinued
Boil just what you need
The unique ''one cup indicator'' feature of this stylish designed Philips kettle HD4676/40 allows you to boil only the water you need. Therefore, you can easily save up to 66% energy and reduce your impact on environment.
1.0 L 2400 W
1 cup indicator
White lavender
Hinged lid
Enabling consumers to boil the amount of water they need, and therefore saving of up to 66% energy and water, contributing to a better environment.
The stainless steel concealed element of the Philips kettle ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.
Double anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water and a cleaner kettle.
4.4
of 5
15
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
RobinDaniel
05/01/2015
Singapore
Quick boiling. High Utility. Light weight. Excellent buy
Quick boiling. High Utility. Light weight. Excellent buy. 2 years on. I now want to buy 1 or 2 more for parents/relatives. Daily usage for about 2 years, sometime more than once a day.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD4676/20 Kettle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD4676/20 Kettle
HarminderKaur
05/06/2012
Singapore
Efficient, fast in boiling water. Colour is great too.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD4676/20 Kettle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD4676/20 Kettle
YangShengyuan
02/06/2012
Singapore
My wife's favorite!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD4676/20 Kettle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD4676/20 Kettle