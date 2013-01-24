Home
    Daily Collection

    Induction cooker

    HD4911/00
    • Adds life to your meals Adds life to your meals Adds life to your meals
      Daily Collection Induction cooker

      HD4911/00
      Adds life to your meals

      Nutrition is essential to good health. Philips induction cooker shortens cooking time by 1/3, and so better seals nutrients into the food. The induction cooker comes with a variety of cooking programs for healthy eating.

        Adds life to your meals

        Induction cooker, heats fast seals in nutrition

        • Sensor Touch
        • 2100 W
        5 power levels to meet all cooking needs

        5 power levels to meet all cooking needs

        5 power levels suitable for different cooking needs.

        Cool to touch surface

        Cool to touch surface

        Cool to touch surface gives comfortable cooking.

        Sensitive sensor touch operational panel

        Sensitive sensor touch operational panel

        Easy to read digital display

        Easy to read digital display

        2100W high power for faster cooking

        Fast cooking with high power (2100w) to instantly seal nutrition

        Fast cooking better seals nutrition into food

        Philips Induction Cooker shortens average cooking time by more than 1/3 compared to conventional gas cooker. Result obtained by an independent test laboratory- Intertek Testing Services Hong Kong Ltd. Footnote: Test result can be obtained under written request

        5 healthy cooking menus

        5 healthy cooking menus featuring unique heating program.

        Cooking time settings

        1 to 120 mins cooking time settings.

        Full glass panel

        Full glass panel is easy to clean.

        A-grade glass panel is solid and durable

        A-grade glass panel is solid and durable

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Fast cooking better seals nutrition into food
          Yes
          24-hour timer setting
          Yes
          Auto-off program cooks food safely
          Yes
          More comfortable cooking without flame
          Yes
          Cool-to-touch surface cooks foods safely
          Yes
          Touch sensor control panel
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Materials of main body
          Full glass panel - A grade
          Height
          65  mm
          Width
          280  mm
          Depth
          350  mm
          Color(s)
          Black
          Weight (incl. packaging)
          4  kg

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50-60  Hz
          Wattage
          2100  W
          Cord length
          1.2  m

        • Dimensions

          Packaging dimensions (WxHxD)
          332(W)X212(D)X392(H)
          Set dimension (WxHxD)
          280(W)×350(D)×65(H)

