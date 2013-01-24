Home
    Daily Collection

    Table grill

    HD6320/20
    Flip the plate to grill your way
      Daily Collection Table grill

      HD6320/20
      Flip the plate to grill your way

      Philips table grill with duo plate. The smooth surface is ideal for gently cooking food like vegetables, fish and shrimp; ribbed surface for grilling pieces of meat like steak, hamburgers or sausages with irresistible grilling stripes.

        Flip the plate to grill your way

        Duo grill: smooth and ribbed plates

        • 1500 W
        • Duo Plate: Ribbed/Smooth plate
        Duo plate to choose smooth or ribbed grilling

        Duo plate to choose smooth or ribbed grilling

        The duo plate is reversible and therefore lets you cook with either a ribbed or smooth grilling surface, so that you can enjoy your food exactly the way you like. The smooth plate is suitable for cooking small pieces of food. The ribbed surfaces create that irresistible flame-grilled effect on your pieces of meat.

        Integrated grease tray to collect the excess fat

        Integrated grease tray to collect the excess fat

        Excess grease is drained to dishwasher safe grease tray

        Non-stick plate to grill without adding any oil

        Non-stick plate to grill without adding any oil

        Non-stick surfaces allow you to cook without any added oil, so you only taste the flavour of food

        Sloped grill to drain excess fat away

        Sloped grill to drain excess fat away

        Sloped grill makes the excess fat flow into grease tray therefore decreases the smell and smoke

        Adjustable thermostat ensures perfect results for every food

        Adjustable thermostat ensures perfect results for every food

        Wide temperature range (70°C to 230°C) to choose the ideal temperature for each ingredient so that you ensure the perfect results for every food

        Detachable dishwasher-safe plate for easy cleaning

        Detachable dishwasher-safe plate for easy cleaning

        Dishwasher-safe plate, which is detachable, enables easy cleaning

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Non-slip feet
          Yes
          Temperature light
          Yes

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight appliance
          3  kg
          Product dimensions (W x H x D)
          420 X 100 X 240  mm
          Grill plate dimensions
          420 x 420  mm

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          1500  W
          Cord length
          0.8  m

        • Design and finishing

          Materials
          Plastic
          Color(s)
          Black

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

