2 year warranty
Discontinued
Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared
Enjoy good coffee with a reliable coffee maker in a smart and compact design for easy storage - fits into every kitchen.
With glass jug
White & blue
Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.
The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.
The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.
4.3
of 5
16
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Sui_HinLong
16/06/2012
Singapore
This is the 4th coffee/tea maker I bought for making coffee and tea. I found this is the best I have for making coffee an tea. It is very hot, fast and good for making coffee or tea in the morning. An excellent machine for making good coffee and tea.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7448/70 Coffee maker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7448/70 Coffee maker
Tai_YongChang
05/06/2012
Singapore
Easy to use & reliable.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7448/70 Coffee maker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7448/70 Coffee maker
Siong_TeckHo
06/02/2012
Singapore
Definitely a must have for busy working adults.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7448/70 Coffee maker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7448/70 Coffee maker