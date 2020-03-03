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  • Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties
  • Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties
  • Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties
  • Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties
  • Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties
  • Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties
  • Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties
  • Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties
  • Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties
  • Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties
  • Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties
  • Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties
  • Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties
  • Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties
  • Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties
  • Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties
  • Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties
  • Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties
  • Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties
  • Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties
  • Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties
  • Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties
  • Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties
  • Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties
  • Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties
  • Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties

Discontinued

Saeco GranBaristoSuper-automatic espresso machine

HD8966/08

4.4

| (9) Reviews | 89% recommend this product

Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties

After 28 years Saeco has re-invented the bean-to-cup experience, crafting the new GranBaristo. A sleek espresso machine with a set of revolutionary technologies that brews quicker, hotter, offers more variety and streamlines maintenance

See all benefits

With the first one-finger removable brewing group

Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties

  • Integrated milk jug & frother

  • Steel White

Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

This espresso machine is equipped 100% ceramic grinders. Saeco uses ceramic grinders because of their consistent grind without overheating the coffee bean for an impeccable espresso. Ceramic also ensures long-lasting performance and a totally silent operation.

Experiment with flavors thanks to the coffee bean switcher

Experiment with flavors thanks to the coffee bean switcher

You can now change beans with only one click thanks to the patented exchangeable bean container. Enjoy the convenience of quickly changing the beans blend and find the perfect fit for every taste preference and moment of the day.

Perfect froth thanks to the dual chamber milk carafe

Perfect froth thanks to the dual chamber milk carafe

Enjoy your milk specialties fully automated with the new patented milk carafe with dual chamber technology. Simply pour milk into the carafe, plug it into the machine and select your coffee drink. With the dual chamber technology you will always enjoy professional coffee drink with dense, long-lasting milk froth at the ideal temperature from a constant splash-free flow of milk.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

9

Reviews

89%

recommend this product

3
2

03/03/2020

Australia

Australia

Great coffee - easy to use

Makes really good coffee and has an easy to follow manual.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GranBaristo HD8966/13 Super-automatic espresso machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GranBaristo HD8966/13 Super-automatic espresso machine

19/01/2016

Australia

Australia

excellent

just got this machine and the coffee is beautiful. i have had the saeco talia touch before and this smashes it. it took me 10 min from opening the box to enjoying a very long awaited latte or two. very easy to use and looks great, hopefully i get just as many if not more years use out of this one as i did with the talia touch.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GranBaristo HD8966/13 Super-automatic espresso machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GranBaristo HD8966/13 Super-automatic espresso machine

20/12/2015

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Good size for kitchen bench

Really happy with this machine. Easy to use and clean. Programable for different users. Makes nice HOT coffee.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GranBaristo HD8966/13 Super-automatic espresso machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GranBaristo HD8966/13 Super-automatic espresso machine

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