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2 year warranty
7-day return
Saeco GranBaristo Super-automatic espresso machine
Discontinued
Support
HD8966/08
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EU Declaration of conformity Philips GranBaristo Super-automatic espresso machine HD8966/08 - English (US)
User Manual Philips GranBaristo Super-automatic espresso machine
My Saeco GranBaristo indicates "max brew group"
The drip tray of my Philips Espresso Machine fills up quickly
Coffee temperature of my Philips Espresso Machine is not warm enough
My Philips Espresso Machine does not turn on
My Philips Espresso Machine displays "Empty ground container" while it is empty