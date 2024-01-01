Search terms

      Eggs cooked the way you enjoy them. Soft, medium, hard boiled and poached eggs cooked to perfection. With enough capacity for the whole family, its compact, practical design is also easy to clean and doesn't take up much space.

      • Different cooking levels
      • Family size
      • 400 W power
      • Poached accessory
      • Ready signal
      Easy to clean

      Easy to clean

      No fuss or mess eggs. The egg tray and poached egg tray accessory are both removeable, easy to clean and can be cleaned in the dishwasher for ultimate ease.

      Compact, easy to store design fits all accessories within

      Compact, easy to store design fits all accessories within

      Designed to minimize clutter and lost accessories, the egg cooker is small and compact and able to store all accessories (measuring up, poaching tray, egg piercer and beaker) within it.

      On' light

      On' light

      It's all in the details. The elegant 'on' light shows when the egg cooker is switched on.

      Poached egg tray additional accessory for up to 3 eggs

      Poached egg tray additional accessory for up to 3 eggs

      The egg cooker comes with a poached egg accessory tray. Easy to use and clean, simply slot on the tray to come up to 3 delicious poached eggs at the same time.

      Egg piercer and beaker accessory for expert results

      Egg piercer and beaker accessory for expert results

      Boiled eggs need to be pierced before cooking to ensure they don't burst. The egg cooker includes an egg piercer. It's housed inside a hand beaker for ease of use and to capture any spills.

      Ready' signal tone

      Ready' signal tone

      The 'ready' signal tone gives a short bleep to indicate that cooking is finished and your eggs are ready.

      Family sized with six-egg capacity

      Family sized with six-egg capacity

      Serve the whole family by cooking up to six boiled eggs or three poached eggs at a time.

      Precise results measuring cup with water level markings

      Precise results measuring cup with water level markings

      Cooking the perfect egg is a precise balance of water, power and time. Depending on the type of egg you're preparing, you'll need to add a different amount of water. This measuring cup specifies the different water level markings for best results.

      400W of cooking power

      400W of cooking power

      The egg cooker's high 400W power ensures perfect results, every time for all types of eggs.

      Save up to 70% energy with the egg cooker

      The egg cooker makes sure that you boil the right amount of water for cooking your eggs, saving both energy (up to 70% compared to an induction cooker) and water.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Wattage
        400 W
        Accepted Voltage Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Are batteries required?
        No
        Contains liquid contents?
        No

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight appliance
        0.56  kg
        Product dimensions (L x W xH)
        18.5 x 14 x 13.4 cm
        Packaging dimensions (L x W x H)
        23 x 16.6 x 15.4 cm
        Packaging weight
        0.8 kg

      • Design and finishing

        Color(s)
        Deep Black

      • Country of Origin

        Made in
        China

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

