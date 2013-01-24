  • 2-year warranty

    Daily Collection

    Airfryer

    HD9218/31
    Overall Rating / 5
      -{discount-value}

      Daily Collection Airfryer

      HD9218/31
      Overall Rating / 5

      The healthy way to fry!

      Philips unique Rapid Air Technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results!

        The healthy way to fry!

        With Rapid Air Technology for the perfect results

        • Low fat fryer
        • Multicooker
        • Misty dawn
        • 800 g
        Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

        Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

        Using Rapid Air technology, the Airfryer circulates hot air around a metal mesh cooking basket, requiring little or no oil as it fries, bakes and grills. The starfish design on the bottom of the Airfryer facilitates air circulation, ensuring your favorite foods cook evenly.

        Unique design for delicious and low-fat cooking results

        Unique design for delicious and low-fat cooking results

        Philips Airfryer's unique design which combines fast circulating superheated air, starfish design and optimal heating profile allows you to fry a variety of delicious meals in a fast, easy and healthier way without necessarily adding oil.

        Manually adjustable time and temperature control

        Manually adjustable time and temperature control

        Its integrated timer allows you to pre-set cooking times of up to 30 minutes. The auto-off function includes a "ready" sound indicator. The fully adjustable temperature control allows you to pre-set the best cooking temperature for your food up to 390 Fahrenheit. Enjoy crispy golden-brown fries, snacks, chicken, meat and more, all prepared at the right time and temperature for the best result!

        Easy to clean and creates less smell than normal fryers

        Easy to clean and creates less smell than normal fryers

        The removable nonstick coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher safe for a quick and easy clean up. Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air Technology saves you and your home from the smell of fried oil comparted to a regular fryer.

        With the Airfryer you can fry, grill, roast and even bake

        With the Airfryer you can fry, grill, roast and even bake

        Not just great for frying, the innovative Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air technology also lets you grill, bake and even roast your favorite dishes for a one stop solution for all of your meals.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Product features
          • Automatic shut-off
          • Cool wall exterior
          • Cord storage
          • Dishwasher safe
          • On/off switch
          • Ready signal
          • Temperature control
          • Non-slip feet
          Time control
          Up to 30 minutes

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          0.8  m
          Power
          1425  W
          Voltage
          230  V
          Capacity basket
          28  oz
          Frequency
          50  Hz

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          287 x 315 x 384  mm
          Weight of product
          7.0  kg

        • Finishing

          Material of main body
          Plastic

        • Design and finishing

          Color(s)
          Misty Dawn

            • Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.

