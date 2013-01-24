Home
    Viva Collection

    Airfryer

    HD9623/11
      -{discount-value}

      Viva Collection Airfryer

      HD9623/11
      With Philips unique TurboStar technology you can fry food using minimal oil and prepare delicious and evenly cooked dishes. There’s no need for preheating and with the new compact design you can still cook large amount of food. See all benefits

      Viva Collection Airfryer

      With Philips unique TurboStar technology you can fry food using minimal oil and prepare delicious and evenly cooked dishes. There’s no need for preheating and with the new compact design you can still cook large amount of food. See all benefits

      With Philips unique TurboStar technology you can fry food using minimal oil and prepare delicious and evenly cooked dishes. There’s no need for preheating and with the new compact design you can still cook large amount of food. See all benefits

      Viva Collection Airfryer

      With Philips unique TurboStar technology you can fry food using minimal oil and prepare delicious and evenly cooked dishes. There’s no need for preheating and with the new compact design you can still cook large amount of food. See all benefits

        Thanks to patented TurboStar technology

        • TurboStar
        • Low fat fryer
        • Black, 1300W, 0.8kg
        Delicious dishes:tender on the inside, crispy on the outside

        Thanks to Philips TurboStar technology, all food is exposed to this constant, circulating heat and is cooked through simultaneously. The result is evenly fried food – with no turning needed - even when food is piled up. In addition to the heated air flow, powerful direct heat from above quickly crisps the food for delicious, golden-brown results. “Crispy on the outside, tender on the inside”

        Over 200 recipes in app and free recipe book included

        Over 200 recipes in app and free recipe book included

        The Philips Airfryer app is free and filled with delicious recipes and easy to follow step-by-step cooking instructions. Get inspired with quick, healthy snacks or meals for special occasions.

        Tasty food in less time: no pre-heating required

        Philips Airfryer is ready to use immediately. Integrally faster from start to end it drives every day usage by superiority along the whole cooking process.

        Easy clean in 90 secs- QuickClean basket with non-stick mesh

        With Philips’ Airfryer QuickClean basket which includes a removable non-stick mesh, cleaning becomes easier and faster. The removable nonstick coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Philips Airfryer with TurboStar technology saves you and your home from the smell of fried oil compared to a regular fryer.

        Large 0.8 kg capacity, 20% compacter*

        The new Airfryer has been designed with compactness in mind (20% smaller) while still enabling to cook large amount of food (800 gr). With its reduced size it blends in perfectly onto the kitchen counter-top and serves delicious meals for the whole family. Its thoughtful size enables every day usage and a world of possibilities.

        Detachable parts- dishwasher safe

        The removable nonstick coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Philips Airfryer with TurboStar Technology saves you and your home from the smell of fried oil compared to a regular fryer.

        Fry, bake, grill and roast your favorite foods at home

        Not just great for frying, the innovative Philips Airfryer with Fat Removal technology also lets you grill, bake and even roast your favorite dishes for a one stop solution for all of your meals.

        Unique TurboStar technology for healthier frying

        The unique Philips TurboStar generates fast superheated air to fry your food with little to no added oil. Philips Airfryer also creates less smell than conventional fryers, it is easy to clean, safe and economical for your daily use!

        Universal EasyClick handle - easily exchange accessories

        Philips' new universal EasyClick handle helps you mix and match the right cooking accessory and achieve the best results for your key dishes- every day. Additionally it allows for compacter storage after use.

        Up to 50% more homogenous end results-TurboStar technology*

        The innovative Philips TurboStar technology swirls the hot air rapidly through the whole basket. This results in more homogenous heat distribution and therefore 50% more evenly fried food*. There is no need for turning- even when food is piled up. In addition, powerful direct heat from above quickly crisps the food.

        Grill pan accessory for more versatile recipes

        Enjoy more of your favorite foods with the grill pan accessory. Perfect for grilling fish, meat, vegetables and more in an easy, quick & healthier way.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Recipe booklet
          • Grill pan

        • General specifications

          Product features
          • Automatic shut-off
          • Cool wall exterior
          • Cord storage
          • Dishwasher safe
          • Non-slip feet
          • On/off switch
          • Ready signal
          • Temperature control
          • Power-on light
          • Quickclean
          • Recipe book & App
          Technology
          TurboStar technology
          Time control
          Up to 30 minutes

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          0.8  m
          Power
          1425  W
          Voltage
          220  V
          Capacity basket
          0.8  kg

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          365x266x292  mm
          Weight of product
          5,3  kg

        • Design

          Color
          Black & silver

        • Finishing

          Material of main body
          Plastic

            • Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.
            • measured vs Airfryer without TurboStar with frozen fries, evaluated on browning and doneness
            • versus Philips Viva Collection Airfryer, total capacity can fit 800 gr of fries

