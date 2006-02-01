  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Salon Airstylist Control

    Airstyler

    HP4653/01
    Overall Rating / 5
    Create the style you desire
      Salon Airstylist Control Airstyler

      HP4653/01
      Overall Rating / 5

      Create the style you desire

      What look do you want today? The Salon Airstylist Essential has three versatile styling attachments and 400W of power so you can get creative with your hairstyles.

      Salon Airstylist Control Airstyler

      Create the style you desire

      What look do you want today? The Salon Airstylist Essential has three versatile styling attachments and 400W of power so you can get creative with your hairstyles. See all benefits

      Create the style you desire

      What look do you want today? The Salon Airstylist Essential has three versatile styling attachments and 400W of power so you can get creative with your hairstyles. See all benefits

      Salon Airstylist Control Airstyler

      Create the style you desire

      What look do you want today? The Salon Airstylist Essential has three versatile styling attachments and 400W of power so you can get creative with your hairstyles. See all benefits

        • 400W

        Technical Specifications

        • Features

          Two heat settings
          To set your style the way you want
          400 W
          To deliver quick and easy results
          Three attachments
          To create your own style

        • Serviceability

          Replacement
          Yes

        • Weight and dimensions

          A-box dimensions
          475x258x220 mm
          A-box weight
          500 g

        • Attachments

          Retractable bristle brush
          For tangle free waves & curls

        • Pallet

          Number of layers
          8
          Quantity
          1200x800x1904
          Number of carton per layer
          384

        • Weight and dimensions

          F-box dimensions
          230x60x200 mm
          Net product dimensions excl. attachments
          475x258x220 mm
          F-box weight (including product)
          580 g
          Number of F-boxes in A-box
          8

        • Technical specifications

          Color/finishing
          Silver/gray metalic
          Cord length
          200 m
          Power
          400 W
          Voltage
          220-240~ V
          Frequency
          50-60 Hz
          Material housing styler
          ABS

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of net product incl. attachements
          420 g
          F-box volume
          2760 cm³
          A-box volume
          26961 cm³

        • Attachments

          Large vent brush
          For loose curls
          Mixed bristle brush
          For volume & shine

        • Logistic data

          12NC code
          884465301000
          Country of origin
          PRC
          EAN F-box
          See pacdoc for your country
          EAN A-box
          See pacdoc for your country

