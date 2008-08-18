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    • Great results wherever you go Great results wherever you go Great results wherever you go

      SalonDry Hairdryer

      HP4940/00

      Great results wherever you go

      Don’t leave home without this hair dryer. The SalonDry Travel is small enough to fit into any travel bag. Foldable, easy to use yet featuring 1600W of drying power, it should be top of any packing list.

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      Great results wherever you go

      SalonDry Travel Hair Dryer

      • 1600W
      • Foldable
      • Worldwide voltage
      • Travel pouch
      1600W for gentle drying

      1600W for gentle drying

      This 1600W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.

      Three flexible settings for more control

      Three flexible settings for more control

      The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result. Three flexible settings ensure precise and tailored styling.

      Foldable handle for easy portability

      Foldable handle for easy portability

      This hairdryer benefits from a foldable handle. The result is a small, compact hair dryer that will easily pack into the smallest spaces and you can take virtually anywhere.

      Cool Shot sets your style

      Cool Shot sets your style

      A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

      Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

      Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

      The concentrator of the hair dryer works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch ups or to finish a hair style.

      Dual voltage for worldwide use

      Dual voltage for worldwide use

      1.8 m power cord

      1.8 m power cord

      Travel pouch included

      This hairdryer comes with a travel pouch for use when travelling. The stylish pouch is designed to contain the hairdryer and accessories and help protect it from damage.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        1200-1600/1350-1600  W
        Wattage
        China: 1350 W
        Cord length
        1,8  m
        Color/finishing
        various
        Voltage
        110-127/220-240  V
        Wattage
        1600  W

      • Features

        Foldable handle
        Yes
        Cool shot
        Yes
        Dual voltage
        Yes
        Hanging loop
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

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