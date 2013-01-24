Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Hairdryer

    HP4997/22
    Overall Rating / 5
    • The lightest AC dryer for salon result* The lightest AC dryer for salon result* The lightest AC dryer for salon result*
      -{discount-value}

      Hairdryer

      HP4997/22
      Overall Rating / 5

      The lightest AC dryer for salon result*

      Want to dry and style your hair like the professionals? The SalonDry Pro – with 2000W of drying power coupled with a super lite AC motor – is the hair dryer you need if you’re looking to recreate that salon style blow dry. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $135.00
      Find similar products

      Hairdryer

      The lightest AC dryer for salon result*

      Want to dry and style your hair like the professionals? The SalonDry Pro – with 2000W of drying power coupled with a super lite AC motor – is the hair dryer you need if you’re looking to recreate that salon style blow dry. See all benefits

      The lightest AC dryer for salon result*

      Want to dry and style your hair like the professionals? The SalonDry Pro – with 2000W of drying power coupled with a super lite AC motor – is the hair dryer you need if you’re looking to recreate that salon style blow dry. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $135.00
      Find similar products

      Hairdryer

      The lightest AC dryer for salon result*

      Want to dry and style your hair like the professionals? The SalonDry Pro – with 2000W of drying power coupled with a super lite AC motor – is the hair dryer you need if you’re looking to recreate that salon style blow dry. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all hair-dryers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Hairdryer

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        The lightest AC dryer for salon result*

        SalonDry Pro hair dryer

        • 2000W
        Ceramic element to smooth your hair

        Ceramic element to smooth your hair

        The ceramic element is included to prevent overdrying. It issues infrared heat, which has a gentle warmth which helps dries your hair from within and protects it from overdrying, without compromising on speed and effectiveness.

        Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz free hair

        Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz free hair

        Give your hair an instant boost with ionic conditoning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.

        Professional AC motor for 50% longer lifetime

        Professional AC motor for 50% longer lifetime

        This type of motor is specially developed for the professional market and brings you several benefits. Most important, it has a longer lifespan than usual motors which lengthens the lifetime your hairdryer by 50%. On top of this, is also has an extra powerful airflow for fast and effective drying.

        Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

        Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

        The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.

        Professional 2000W for perfect salon results

        Professional 2000W for perfect salon results

        This 2000W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.

        Lightweight design for ergonomic use

        Lightweight design for ergonomic use

        This new design doesn't just look it. Lightweight and ergonomic, the hairdryer is easier to handle and results in improved styling flexibility.

        2.5m cord

        2.5m cord

        The longer length results in improved flexibility and ease of handling, so you can use it anywhere you want.

        Cool Shot sets your style

        Cool Shot sets your style

        A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

        Volume diffuser enhances volume, for curls and bouncy styles

        Volume diffuser enhances volume, for curls and bouncy styles

        Ultra narrow concentrator for precise styling

        The concentrator works by directing the flow of air through the ultra narrow opening on to specific areas. This results in very precise styling and is great for touch ups or to finish a style.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Wattage
          2000  W
          Cord length
          2.5  m
          Material housing
          soft touch

        • Serviceability

          Replacement
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • compared to top 10 AC dryers (sales GFK'07)

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us