Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Electric shaver

    HQ6070/16
    Overall Rating / 5
    • A closer shave A closer shave A closer shave
      -{discount-value}

      Electric shaver

      HQ6070/16
      Overall Rating / 5

      A closer shave

      This Philips shaver with its great design has been developed for a ultra close shave. The Super Lift & Cut technology combined with the Reflex Action contour-following system guarantees an ultra close shaving result. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Electric shaver

      A closer shave

      This Philips shaver with its great design has been developed for a ultra close shave. The Super Lift & Cut technology combined with the Reflex Action contour-following system guarantees an ultra close shaving result. See all benefits

      A closer shave

      This Philips shaver with its great design has been developed for a ultra close shave. The Super Lift & Cut technology combined with the Reflex Action contour-following system guarantees an ultra close shaving result. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Electric shaver

      A closer shave

      This Philips shaver with its great design has been developed for a ultra close shave. The Super Lift & Cut technology combined with the Reflex Action contour-following system guarantees an ultra close shaving result. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all basic-shavers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Electric shaver

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        A closer shave

        Electric shaver with super lift & cut technology

        • With charging indicator
        Individually floating heads

        Individually floating heads

        Align the razor sharp blades of your Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.

        Reflex Action system

        Reflex Action system

        Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

        Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

        Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

        Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

        Spring-released, pop-up trimmer

        Full width trimmer is perfect for grooming sideburns and moustache.

        Washable shaver

        The water resistant Philips shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Contour following
          • Reflex Action system
          • Individual floating heads
          Styling
          Precision trimmer

        • Ease of use

          Display
          Charge indicator
          Shaving time
          13 days
          Cleaning
          Washable

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          Protective cap

        • Power

          Run time
          40  min

        • Service

          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with HQ8

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us