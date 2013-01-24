Home
      The Philips hand blender HR1366/00 combines 600 Watt power with a double-action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy!

        Enjoy homemade food in seconds

        Powerful 600 Watt motor and double action blade

        • 600 W
        • metal bar
        • XL chopper & accessories
        Powerful 600 Watt motor

        Powerful 600 Watt motor

        To blend food in seconds.

        Double action blade

        Double action blade

        Double action blade of the Philips hand blender cuts horizontally and vertically.

        For the toughest ingredients

        For the toughest ingredients

        The Philips hand blender has an extra powerful turbo button for the toughest ingredients.

        XL chopper accessory for chopping large quantities

        XL chopper accessory for chopping large quantities

        With the XL chopper accessory (1000ml) for a Philips hand blender you can chop large quantities of meat, herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions in seconds.

        Whisk accessory for whipping cream, mayonnaise and more

        Whisk accessory for whipping cream, mayonnaise and more

        Single whisk accessory for Philips hand blender for whipping cream, mayonnaise, pan cake batter and more. Makes your hand blender mutlifuctional and versatile.

        Anti-splash blade guard

        Anti-splash blade guard

        No splashes or mess while you blend.

        1 l beaker with lid to store soups, puree or shakes

        1 l beaker with lid to store soups, puree or shakes

        Soft touch grip and buttons

        The soft touch grip and buttons provide comfort when using the product.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Detachable shaft
          With 2 buttons
          Speed setting
          2

        • Accessories

          Whisk
          Yes
          Beaker with lid
          1  L
          Chopper
          XL chopper

        • Design specifications

          Color(s)
          White and lavender
          Material housing
          PP and rubber
          Material jars
          SAN
          Material blade
          Stainless steel
          Material bar
          Metal

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220V-240  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Power
          600  W
          Cord length
          1.3 m  m

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

