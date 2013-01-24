Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Pure Essentials Collection

    Hand blender

    HR1372/90
    Overall Rating / 5
    • More power for professional results More power for professional results More power for professional results
      -{discount-value}

      Pure Essentials Collection Hand blender

      HR1372/90
      Overall Rating / 5

      More power for professional results

      Fresh, quality food is something any home chef appreciates. But you don’t have to be a culinary professional to produce it. With the new Philips hand blender, you can achieve professional results in your own kitchen – quickly and easily. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $159.00
      Find similar products

      Pure Essentials Collection Hand blender

      More power for professional results

      Fresh, quality food is something any home chef appreciates. But you don’t have to be a culinary professional to produce it. With the new Philips hand blender, you can achieve professional results in your own kitchen – quickly and easily. See all benefits

      More power for professional results

      Fresh, quality food is something any home chef appreciates. But you don’t have to be a culinary professional to produce it. With the new Philips hand blender, you can achieve professional results in your own kitchen – quickly and easily. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $159.00
      Find similar products

      Pure Essentials Collection Hand blender

      More power for professional results

      Fresh, quality food is something any home chef appreciates. But you don’t have to be a culinary professional to produce it. With the new Philips hand blender, you can achieve professional results in your own kitchen – quickly and easily. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all hand-blender

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Pure Essentials Collection

        Pure Essentials Collection

        Hand blender

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        More power for professional results

        Powerful 700 Watt motor and double action blade

        • 700 W
        • Metal bar, double action knife
        • Chopper & 2 accessories
        •  5 speeds +turbo
        Double action blade

        Double action blade

        Double action blade of the Philips hand blender cuts horizontally and vertically.

        XL chopper accessory for chopping large quantities

        XL chopper accessory for chopping large quantities

        With the XL chopper accessory (1000ml) for a Philips hand blender you can chop large quantities of meat, herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions in seconds.

        Whisk accessory for whipping cream, mayonnaise and more

        Whisk accessory for whipping cream, mayonnaise and more

        Single whisk accessory for Philips hand blender for whipping cream, mayonnaise, pan cake batter and more. Makes your hand blender mutlifuctional and versatile.

        Anti-splash blade guard

        Anti-splash blade guard

        No splashes or mess while you blend.

        Powerful 700 W motor

        Powerful 700 W motor

        Multiple speeds and turbo button

        Multiple speeds and turbo button

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Turbo function
          Yes
          Detachable shaft
          With 2 buttons
          Speed setting
          5

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          700  W
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Cord length
          1.3  m
          Voltage
          220-240 V

        • Design specifications

          Color(s)
          Black, metal and red
          Material bar
          Metal
          Material blade
          Stainless steel
          Material jar
          SAN

        • Accessories

          Whisk
          Yes
          Chopper
          • Compact chopper
          • XL chopper
          Beaker
          1 L

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us