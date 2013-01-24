Home
    HR1393/91
    Fresh homemade food made easy
      Daily Collection Chopper

      HR1393/91
      Fresh homemade food made easy

      Your helping hand in the kitchen. It can chop anything you want - vegetables, herbs, nuts etc, in just seconds. Due to its press down operation and compact size, chopping has never been this easy.

        Fresh homemade food made easy

        Perfectly chopped onions, herbs, nuts and more

        • 450 W
        • 0.7 L
        • Plastic bowl
        • 2 blades
        Easy press down operation

        Easy press down operation

        Easy operation by a simple pressing down.

        Powerful 450 W motor

        Powerful 450 W motor

        Dishwasher safe

        Dishwasher safe

        Large 0.7 L bowl

        Large 0.7 L bowl

        Stainless steel blade that stays sharp

        Stainless steel blade that stays sharp

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Cleaning
          All accessories dishwashersafe
          Capacity chopper
          0.7  L
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Power
          450  W
          Usable volume chopper
          0.5  L
          Voltage
          220-240 V

        • Design

          Color(s)
          Black
          Material bowl
          Plastic
          Material housing
          Plastic ABS
          Material knives
          Stainless steel

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

