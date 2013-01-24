Home
    Chopper

    HR1396/56
    Enjoy homemade food any day
      Chopper

      HR1396/56

      Enjoy homemade food any day

      Philips brings you the new Philips chopper, a helping hand in the kitchen. It can chop anything you want - vegetables, herbs, nuts etc, in just seconds. Due to its press down operation and compact size, chopping has never been this easy.

        Enjoy homemade food any day

        Perfectly chopped onions, tomatoes, herbs and more

        • 400 W
        • 1 L
        • Plastic bowl
        • 2 blades
        Versatile

        Versatile

        Push button

        Push button

        1 L plastic bowl

        1 L plastic bowl

        Dishwasher safe

        Dishwasher safe

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Color(s)
          White and silver
          Material bowl
          Plastic
          Material housing
          Plastic ABS
          Material jar
          SAN plastic
          Material knives
          Stainless steel

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity chopper
          1  L
          Number of blades
          2
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Power
          400  W
          Usable volume chopper
          0.6  L
          Voltage
          220-240 V

