    HR1456/70
    Mixing made fun and easy
      Mixing made fun and easy

      The Philips mixer helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread. Its powerful 175 W motor, 5 speeds and assorted strip beaters and kneading hooks will make mixing fun and easy. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $45.00
      Daily Collection Hand mixers

      Mixing made fun and easy

      The Philips mixer helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread. Its powerful 175 W motor, 5 speeds and assorted strip beaters and kneading hooks will make mixing fun and easy. See all benefits

        Mixing made fun and easy

        Mixer for delicious dessert and homemade cake

        • 300 W
        • 5 speeds and turbo
        • Stainless steel beaters
        • Dough hooks
        Multiple speeds and turbo function

        Multiple speeds and turbo function

        Multiple speeds and turbo function for perfect results.

        Beaters and dough hooks included

        Beaters and dough hooks included

        A pair of stainless steel beaters and dough hooks for your Philips Mixer so all your recipes are whipped/mixed and knead to perfection.

        Cord storage clip

        Cord storage clip

        Cord storage clip to keep your kitchen tidy.

        Powerful 175 W motor

        Powerful 175 W motor to handle a variety of ingredients.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Beaters
          Yes
          Dough hooks
          Yes

        • General specifications

          Turbo function
          Yes
          Cord storage clip
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Cord length
          150  cm
          Power
          175  W
          Speeds
          5
          Voltage
          220-240  V

        • Design specifications

          Material housing
          ABS
          Material beaters/dough hooks
          Stainless steel
          Color(s)
          White

