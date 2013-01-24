Home
    HR1459/00
    Whips and mixes to perfection
      Daily Collection Mixer

      HR1459/00
      Whips and mixes to perfection

      This Philips mixer with a powerful 300 W motor gives you perfect end results with the least effort-when kneading, mixing or whisking. Plus added control with 5 dedicated speeds setting for all your recipes. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $39.00
        • 300 W
        • 5 speeds
        • Strip beater
        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories included

          Stainless steel dough hooks
          Yes
          Stainless steel strip beaters
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Color(s)
          White
          Material beaters/dough hooks
          Stainless steel
          Material housing
          ABS

        • General specifications

          Cord storage clip
          Yes
          Speed setting
          5 speeds and Turbo

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          300  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Speeds
          5 + turbo

