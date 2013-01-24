  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Free delivery on orders over $100

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Stand mixers

    HR1538/60
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Prepare homemade delicacies easily Prepare homemade delicacies easily Prepare homemade delicacies easily
      -{discount-value}

      Stand mixers

      HR1538/60
      Overall Rating / 5

      Prepare homemade delicacies easily

      The Philips mixer with stand & bowl & shaking sieve helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread. Its powerful 200 Watt motor, 3 speeds, beaters and dough hooks will make mixing fun & easy. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Stand mixers

      Prepare homemade delicacies easily

      The Philips mixer with stand & bowl & shaking sieve helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread. Its powerful 200 Watt motor, 3 speeds, beaters and dough hooks will make mixing fun & easy. See all benefits

      Prepare homemade delicacies easily

      The Philips mixer with stand & bowl & shaking sieve helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread. Its powerful 200 Watt motor, 3 speeds, beaters and dough hooks will make mixing fun & easy. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Stand mixers

      Prepare homemade delicacies easily

      The Philips mixer with stand & bowl & shaking sieve helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread. Its powerful 200 Watt motor, 3 speeds, beaters and dough hooks will make mixing fun & easy. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Mixer

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Stand mixers

        Total:

        Prepare homemade delicacies easily

        Mixer with stand and bowl, shaking sieve

        • 200 W
        • Rotating bowl
        Beaters and dough hooks included

        Beaters and dough hooks included

        A pair of stainless steel beaters and dough hooks for your Philips Mixer so all your recipes are whipped/mixed and knead to perfection.

        Multiple speeds and pulse function

        Multiple speeds and pulse function

        Multiple speeds and pulse function for perfect results.

        Powerful 200 Watt motor

        Powerful 200 Watt motor

        Rotating bowl

        Rotating bowl

        Shaking sieve for lump free cake batters

        Shaking sieve for lump free cake batters

        Technical Specifications

        • Design specifications

          Material housing
          ABS
          Material beaters/dough hooks
          Stainless steel
          Color(s)
          White/orange

        • General specifications

          Pulse button
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Beaters
          Yes
          Dough hooks
          Yes
          Rotating bowl
          1  L
          Shaking sieve
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Cord length
          125  cm
          Power
          200  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Speeds
          3

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us