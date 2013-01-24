Home
    Hand mixers

    HR1561/60
    Prepare homemade delicacies easily
      Prepare homemade delicacies easily

      The Philips mixer helps you create delicious homemade delicacies. Its powerful 400 W motor, 3 speeds and assorted beaters and dough hooks will make light work of the toughest dough.Its special storage box makes it wonderfully easy to store.

      Hand mixers

      Prepare homemade delicacies easily

      The Philips mixer helps you create delicious homemade delicacies. Its powerful 400 W motor, 3 speeds and assorted beaters and dough hooks will make light work of the toughest dough.Its special storage box makes it wonderfully easy to store. See all benefits

        Prepare homemade delicacies easily

        Powerful 400 Watt motor

        • 400 W
        • Stainless steel beaters
        • Dough hooks, with storage box
        • 5 Silicone Muffin Cups
        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Double balloon beater
          • Dough hooks
          • Muffin cups
          • Storage box

        • General specifications

          Number of speed settings
          3
          Product features
          • Cord storage
          • Turbo function

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          1.10  m
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Power
          400  W
          Voltage
          230-240  V

        • Design

          Color
          Beige

        • Finishing

          Material accessories
          Stainless steel
          Material of main body
          ABS

