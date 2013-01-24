Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Avance Collection

    Mixer

    HR1594/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Easy from sponge cake to hard dough Easy from sponge cake to hard dough Easy from sponge cake to hard dough
      -{discount-value}

      Avance Collection Mixer

      HR1594/00
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Easy from sponge cake to hard dough

      Philips' unique Fleximix reaches all corners and powerful 750W motor ensures supersmooth lump free result. Infinitive speed setting gives maximum control over mixing, while dough hooks and the self-driven metal bowl offer real versatility. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $209.00
      Find similar products

      Avance Collection Mixer

      Easy from sponge cake to hard dough

      Philips' unique Fleximix reaches all corners and powerful 750W motor ensures supersmooth lump free result. Infinitive speed setting gives maximum control over mixing, while dough hooks and the self-driven metal bowl offer real versatility. See all benefits

      Easy from sponge cake to hard dough

      Philips' unique Fleximix reaches all corners and powerful 750W motor ensures supersmooth lump free result. Infinitive speed setting gives maximum control over mixing, while dough hooks and the self-driven metal bowl offer real versatility. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $209.00
      Find similar products

      Avance Collection Mixer

      Easy from sponge cake to hard dough

      Philips' unique Fleximix reaches all corners and powerful 750W motor ensures supersmooth lump free result. Infinitive speed setting gives maximum control over mixing, while dough hooks and the self-driven metal bowl offer real versatility. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all mixer

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Avance Collection

        Avance Collection

        Mixer

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Easy from sponge cake to hard dough

        True versatilities with accessories

        • 750 W
        • Infinite speed + turbo
        • Stainless steel beaters
        • 3.4 L rotating bowl
        True versatilities with accessories

        True versatilities with accessories

        Assortment of accessories including 3.4L stainless steel mixing bowl to confidently handle a large variety of ingredients for all your favourite recipes

        Beaters and dough hooks included

        Beaters and dough hooks included

        A pair of stainless steel beaters and dough hooks for all your recipes to whip/mix and knead to perfection.

        FlexiMix function enables the beaters to reach all corners

        FlexiMix function enables the beaters to reach all corners

        The unique Fleximix function of the Philips mixer gives freedom to user to move the beaters up and down into all corners of the bowl easily.

        Powerful 750 W motor

        Powerful 750 W motor

        A powerful and silent motor to beat/whip and knead to perfection.

        Maximum control over mixing

        Maximum control over mixing

        Varies speed to give you maximum control over your mixing.

        For effortless use

        For effortless use

        Self-driven bowl to effortlessly whip/mix and knead your dough to perfection

        Maximum power to your mixing

        Maximum power to your mixing

        Turbo speed to whip/mix and knead to perfection

        Dishwasher safe accessories

        Dishwasher safe accessories

        All accessories are dishwasher safe to easily help you keep your versatile product clean

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories included

          Stainless steel dough hooks
          Yes
          Stainless steel strip beaters
          Yes
          3.4L stainless steel bowl
          Yes
          Spatula
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Color(s)
          White/black

        • General specifications

          Turbo function
          Yes
          FlexiMix system
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          750  W
          Speeds
          Varies

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us