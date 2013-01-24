  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Free delivery on orders over $100

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Viva Collection Hand blender

    HR1613/00
    • Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
      -{discount-value}

      Viva Collection Hand blender

      HR1613/00

      Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day

      The Philips hand blender combines 650 Watt power with a double-action blade and multiple speed settings, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy!

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Viva Collection Hand blender

      Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day

      The Philips hand blender combines 650 Watt power with a double-action blade and multiple speed settings, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy!

      Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day

      The Philips hand blender combines 650 Watt power with a double-action blade and multiple speed settings, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy!

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Viva Collection Hand blender

      Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day

      The Philips hand blender combines 650 Watt power with a double-action blade and multiple speed settings, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy!

      Similar products

      See all Hand Blender

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Viva Collection

        Viva Collection

        Hand blender

        Total:

        Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day

        Easy blending, chopping, and whisking at any speed

        • 650 W, plastic bar
        • Double action knife
        • 1,7 L Beaker, XL chopper,whisk
        • 16 speeds +turbo
        Select the optimal speed for all type of ingredients

        Select the optimal speed for all type of ingredients

        With 16 speed settings you can select the optimal speed for all type of ingredients creating the preferred consistency or smoothest blending results.

        Extra powerful turbo button for the toughest ingredients

        Extra powerful turbo button for the toughest ingredients

        For the toughest ingredients.

        Anti-splash blade guard with special wave shape

        Anti-splash blade guard with special wave shape

        The special wave shape in the bottom part of the handblender blending bar garantees no splashes or mess while you blend.

        Chopper accessory

        Chopper accessory

        Chopper accessory to chop onion, cheese and more.

        Powerful 650 W motor

        Powerful 650 W motor

        Double action blade that cuts horizontally and vertically

        Double action blade that cuts horizontally and vertically

        1.7L oval beaker for preparing food or storing the appliance

        1.7L oval beaker for preparing food or storing the appliance

        Whisk accessory for whipping cream and mayonnaise

        Whisk accessory for whipping cream and mayonnaise

        Soft touch grip and buttons

        The soft touch grip and buttons provide comfort when using the product.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Wattage
          650 W
          Frequency
          50/60 Hz
          Voltage
          220-240 V
          Cord length
          1.3 m
          Capacity beaker
          1.7 L

        • General specifications

          Speed setting
          16
          Turbo function
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Beaker
          Yes
          Whisk
          Yes
          Chopper
          XL chopper

        • Design specifications

          Material blade
          Stainless steel
          Color(s)
          White and lavender
          Material jar
          SAN
          Material housing
          PP and rubber
          Material bar
          Plastic

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us