    Daily Collection

    Juicer

    HR1810/70
    Homemade juice easily
      Daily Collection Juicer

      HR1810/70
      Homemade juice easily

      With this Philips juicer HR1810/70 you can make delicious fresh juice easily. And due to its compact design it's very easy to store too. See all benefits

        Homemade juice easily

        Compact juicer for easy storage

        • 220 W
        • 0.75 L
        • Regular tube
        Micro mesh filter for more juice

        Micro mesh filter for more juice

        The Philips juice has a micro mesh filter for more juice.

        Small and compact design

        Small and compact design

        Thanks to its very compact design the appliance can easily be stored in small spaces and cupboards.

        Juice continuously using the 750ml detachable pulp container

        Juice continuously using the 750ml detachable pulp container

        Juice continuously using the 750 ml detachable pulp container.

        Cleaning is easy with the detachable spout

        Cleaning is easy with the detachable spout

        The detachable spout allows for easy cleaning.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design specifications

          Color(s)
          Bright white with blue accents
          Material housing and clamps
          PP
          Material lid
          SAN

        • General specifications

          Integrated cord storage
          Yes
          Non-slip feet
          Yes
          Safety clamps
          Yes
          Speed setting
          1

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          1  m
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Power
          220  W
          Pulp container
          750  ml
          Voltage
          220-240  V

