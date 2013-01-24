Home
    HR1811/71
    Homemade juice easily
      Daily Collection Juicer
HR1811/71

      HR1811/71
      Homemade juice easily

      With this juicer you can make delicious fresh juice easily. Thanks to its compact design, storage has never been easier!

        Homemade juice easily

        Compact for easy storage

        • 300 W
        • 0.5L
        All parts are dishwasher safe

        All parts are dishwasher safe

        All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

        300 W juicer with 2 speeds

        300 W juicer with 2 speeds

        300 W juicer with 2 speeds for soft and hard fruit.

        Compact design needs minimal space to store

        Thanks to its compact design, the juicer fits nicely on your kitchen counter. Shall you need to store it, it occupies minimal space.

        Juice continuously using the 500ml detachable pulp container

        Juice continuously using the 500 ml detachable pulp container.

        Enjoy healthy and delicious home made juice

        The micromesh sieve within the juicer enables you to enjoy healthy and delicious home made juice.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design specifications

          Color(s)
          Bright white with lavender accents
          Material housing and clamps
          PP

        • General specifications

          Safety clamps
          Yes
          Suction feet
          Yes
          Integrated cord storage
          Yes
          Speed setting
          2

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          300  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Cord length
          1.2  m
          Pulp container
          500  L

        • Dimensions

          Box dimension (WxHxD)
          232x330x470
          Product weight
          2,48  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          3,59  kg

        • Easy to clean

          Dishwasher-safe accessories
          Yes

