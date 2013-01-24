Home
    Viva Collection

    Slow juicer

    HR1830/03
    Enjoy the true taste right from the fruits
      -{discount-value}

      Viva Collection Slow juicer
HR1830/03

      HR1830/03
      Enjoy the true taste right from the fruits

      The slow juicing technology of this Philips juicer, extracts the natural flavors from your fruits. With the right amount of pulp, the perfect texture and limited foam, your juice is truly delicious. Treat yourself with tasty homemade juice! See all benefits

      Viva Collection Slow juicer

      Enjoy the true taste right from the fruits

      The slow juicing technology of this Philips juicer, extracts the natural flavors from your fruits. With the right amount of pulp, the perfect texture and limited foam, your juice is truly delicious. Treat yourself with tasty homemade juice! See all benefits

        Enjoy the true taste right from the fruits

        Smooth juice with all the natural flavors

        • 150 W
        • Slow juicer
        • 2 directions button
        Compact design for storage

        Compact design for storage

        The juicer takes limited space on the kitchen counter and is easy to store.

        Guiding tray directs fruits straight into the feeding tube

        Guiding tray directs fruits straight into the feeding tube

        Juicing cherry tomatoes, grapes or strawberries becomes easy. Place the fruits on the tray and direct then with the pusher directly into the tube.

        Limited foam for great quality of juice and mouth feel

        Limited foam for great quality of juice and mouth feel

        The slow juicing process will limit the creation of foam. This will lead to a great quality of juice and mouth feel.

        Extract all natural flavors

        Extract all natural flavors

        Slow juicing technology to extract all natural flavors from your fruits.

        One single button for easy operation

        One single button for easy operation

        Comfortable juicing with limited vibrations

        Comfortable juicing with limited vibrations

        Quiet operating low speed motor

        Quiet operating low speed motor

        Technical Specifications

        • Design specifications

          Color(s)
          Orchid moods

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          150  W
          Voltage
          220  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Cord length
          1.20  m
          Feeding tube dia
          45  mm
          Pulp container
          1000  ml
          Capacity juice jug
          600  ml

        • Accessories

          Juice jug
          Yes

        • Dimensions

          Box dimension (WxHxD)
          166 x 344 x 303
          Product weight
          4.06 (incl. accessory)  kg

