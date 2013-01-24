Home
    Viva Collection

    Juicer

    HR1832/00
    Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
      Viva Collection Juicer

      HR1832/00
      Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

      Everything you expect from a juicer – high juice extraction, cleaning within 1 min – in a compact design that is half the size ! *. Treat yourself with the joy of a healthy homemade juice every day.

      Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

      All in one compact design

        Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

        All in one compact design

        • 500 W
        • QuickClean
        • 1.5 L
        • Drip stop
        Compact juicer always at hand on your kitchen counter top

        Compact juicer always at hand on your kitchen counter top

        With only half the size*, this juicer takes limited space. You can leave it on your kitchen counter top or store it easily.

        Juice directly into your glass

        Juice directly into your glass

        This juicer allows you to use your own glass (Max 12cm height). Place it directly under the integrated tap and you are ready to juice.

        Juice up to 1.5L in one go

        Juice up to 1.5L in one go

        You can make up to 1.5L of juice in one go without needing to empty the pulp container.

        QuickClean technology

        QuickClean technology

        The Philips juicer is designed for easy cleaning thanks to QuickClean technology. Cleaning can now be done within 1 minute, thanks to the integrated pulp container and smooth surfaces.

        QuickClean sieve

        QuickClean sieve

        A lot of pulp fibres usually get stuck in the sieve, which makes it very difficult to clean. Thanks to the innovative QuickClean technology all surfaces of the sieve are smooth, which helps you wipe away the fibres with a standard kitchen sponge.

        All pulp collected in one place for easy disposal

        All pulp collected in one place for easy disposal

        The pulp will all be collected in the only place where it should be: in the pulp container of your Philips juicer. That means there is no need to remove pulp from other parts such as the lid anymore. Due to the round design and smooth surfaces without nooks and crannies, the pulp is easy to reach and the container is much easier to clean.

        Easy checking of the pulp with see-through pulp container

        Easy checking of the pulp with see-through pulp container

        Enjoy a true interactive juicing experience. The lid and the pulp container are transparent so you can see your fruits and vegetables being juiced. You also directly see when the container is full which means it is time to empty it.

        Drip stop to prevent juice from dripping

        Drip stop to prevent juice from dripping

        When activated, the drip stop will prevent the juicer from dripping. The drip stop spout is very easy to clean as it is detachable and it is made of dishwasher safe materials. With one simple move, you prevent the juice from dripping and keep your counter top clean.

        All removable parts are dishwasher safe

        All removable parts are dishwasher safe

        For even easier and faster cleaning all removable parts can be safely cleaned in the dishwasher.

        Smooth and easy to clean surfaces

        The juicer is designed with round shapes and smooth surfaces to facilitate easy rinsing under the tap.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design specifications

          Color(s)
          Ink black
          Material housing
          ABS Plastic
          Material jug
          PP Plastic
          Material pulp container and pusher
          • ABS
          • SAN

        • General specifications

          Non-slip feet
          Yes
          Safety clamps
          Yes
          Integrated cord storage
          Yes
          One optimized speed
          For all fruits
          Product features
          Pre-clean

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          500  W
          Voltage
          220/240  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Cord length
          0.80  m
          Pulp container
          1  L
          Feeding tube dia
          55  mm
          Capacity juice jug
          500  ml

            • Compared to Avance collection juicer HR1869/70, HR1869/71, HR1869/73

