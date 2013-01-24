  • Due to an IT system upgrade between 25 June and 6 July, our standard delivery times will be extended. All orders placed between these dates will resume dispatching after 6 July.

Viva Collection Juicer, Blender, Grinder and Chopper

HR1847/00
    The possibilities are limitless with this Philips Juicer and Blender. Make fresh juices. Blend homemade soups; nutritional smoothies and even soy milk. Grind nuts and spices. Make salads, dips and pastes.

      Create healthy smoothies, juices and spices

      • 350 W
      • 2 speeds
      • White/silver
      • Blender, chopper, grinder
      Juice continuously using the 500ml detachable pulp container

      Blend at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of setting.

      Detachable blade for easy cleaning.

      Grind nuts, spices or herbs with just a press of a button.

      Enjoy your favorite salads with chopped vegetables & herbs.

      Compact design for easy storage.

      All detachable parts are dishwasher safe.

      Puree ingredients with the grinder

      Puree ingredients with the grinder and make dips and pastes.

      Technical Specifications

      • Dimensions

        Weight incl. Packaging
        3.59 kg
        Box dimension (WxHxD)
        232 x 330 x 470
        Product weight
        2.48 kg

      • Easy to clean

        Dishwasher-safe accessories
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        350 W
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Pulp container
        500 ml
        Cord length
        1,2 m
        Capacity blender jar
        1 L
        Voltage
        220-240 V

      • General specifications

        Safety clamps
        Yes
        Speed setting
        2
        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Suction feet
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Mill
        Yes
        Juice jug
        Yes
        Blender jar
        Yes
        Chopper
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Material lid
        SAN
        Color(s)
        Bright white with silver accents
        Material pusher
        PP
        Material housing and clamps
        PP

