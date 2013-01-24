Search terms
Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
This Philips juicer extracts even more juice from your fruits and vegetables. Cleaning can be done within 1 minute thanks to the revolutionary “QUICKClean” technology. Treat yourself with the joy of healthy homemade juice every day! See all benefits
You can make up to 2L of juice in one go without needing to empty the pulp container.
Strong 700 W motor for blending, mixing and crushing effectively.
The 75 mm extra large feeding tube allows you to juice even large fruits and vegetables like apples, carrots and beetroots without pre-cutting.
The Philips juicer is designed for easy cleaning thanks to QuickClean technology. Cleaning can now be done within 1 minute, thanks to the integrated pulp container and smooth surfaces.
A lot of pulp fibres usually get stuck in the sieve, which makes it very difficult to clean. Thanks to the innovative QuickClean technology all surfaces of the sieve are smooth, which helps you wipe away the fibres with a standard kitchen sponge.
The pulp will all be collected in the only place where it should be: in the pulp container of your Philips juicer. That means there is no need to remove pulp from other parts such as the lid anymore. Due to the round design and smooth surfaces without nooks and crannies, the pulp is easy to reach and the container is much easier to clean.
Enjoy a true interactive juicing experience. The lid and the pulp container are transparent so you can see your fruits and vegetables being juiced. You also directly see when the container is full which means it is time to empty it.
Quick and easy assembly of all parts.
The juicer is designed with round shapes and smooth surfaces to facilitate easy rinsing under the tap.
Easy to clean