    Avance Collection

    Juicer

    HR1871/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss. Maximum juice. Minimum fuss. Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
      Avance Collection Juicer

HR1871/00

      HR1871/00
      Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

      This Philips juicer extracts even more juice from your fruit and vegetables. Cleaning has never been easier thanks to the innovative quick clean sieve and integrated pulp container. Treat yourself with the joy of healthy homemade juice!

      Avance Collection Juicer

      Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

      This Philips juicer extracts even more juice from your fruit and vegetables. Cleaning has never been easier thanks to the innovative quick clean sieve and integrated pulp container. Treat yourself with the joy of healthy homemade juice! See all benefits

        Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

        Make 10% more juice* and clean up within a minute!

        • 1000 W
        • QuickClean
        • 2.5 L, XXL tube
        • Drip stop
        Make up to 2.5 liters of juice in one go

        Make up to 2.5 liters of juice in one go

        Thanks to the innovative juice extraction system with the upside down sieve, this juicer extracts up to 10% more juice*. And depending on the type of fruit or vegetables one juices, it is possible to make up to 2.5 liters of juice in one go without the need to empty the pulp container.

        No pre-cutting needed thanks to XXL feeding tube

        No pre-cutting needed thanks to XXL feeding tube

        The 80 mm extra large feeding tube allows you to juice even large fruits and vegetables like apples, carrots and beetroots without pre-cutting.

        QuickClean technology

        QuickClean technology

        The Philips juicer is designed for easy cleaning thanks to QuickClean technology. Cleaning can now be done within 1 minute, thanks to the integrated pulp container and smooth surfaces.

        QuickClean sieve

        QuickClean sieve

        A lot of pulp fibres usually get stuck in the sieve, which makes it very difficult to clean. Thanks to the innovative QuickClean technology all surfaces of the sieve are smooth, which helps you wipe away the fibres with a standard kitchen sponge.

        All pulp collected in one place for easy disposal

        All pulp collected in one place for easy disposal

        The pulp will all be collected in the only place where it should be: in the pulp container of your Philips juicer. That means there is no need to remove pulp from other parts such as the lid anymore. Due to the round design and smooth surfaces without nooks and crannies, the pulp is easy to reach and the container is much easier to clean.

        Quick and easy assembly of all parts

        Quick and easy assembly of all parts

        Quick and easy assembly of all parts.

        Drip stop integrated in the spout

        Drip stop integrated in the spout

        Always keep your kitchen counter clean even when you are done juicing.The drip stop prevnts any juice from dripping on the table.

        Recipe booklet full of inspiring juice recipes

        Recipe booklet full of inspiring juice recipes

        You can use the recipe booklet full of inspiring ideas for your daily juicing.

        Juice the toughest ingredients - 1000 W

        Juice the toughest ingredients - 1000 W

        Juice the toughest ingredients with a powerful 1000 W motor.

        2 speeds for soft or hard fruit and vegetables

        2 speeds for soft or hard fruit and vegetables

        Smooth and easy to clean surfaces

        The juicer is designed with round shapes and smooth surfaces to facilitate easy rinsing under the tap.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Juice jug
          Yes
          Spout accessory
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Material lid
          SAN
          Material pulp container and pusher
          PS
          Material spout
          Stainless steel
          Material jug
          SAN jug and PS cover
          Color(s)
          Ink black and stainless steel
          Material housing
          Stainless steel

        • Dimensions

          Product weight
          5.2  kg

        • General specifications

          Integrated cord storage
          Yes
          Non-slip feet
          Yes
          Recipe booklet
          Yes
          Safety clamps
          Yes
          Speed setting
          2

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity juice jug
          1500  ml
          Cord length
          1  m
          Feeding tube dia
          80  mm
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Power
          1000  W
          Pulp container
          1.6  L
          Voltage
          220-240  V

        • Easy to clean

          Dishwasher-safe accessories
          Yes

            • Compared to Philips' number one juicer HR1861

