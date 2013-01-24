Home
      Fresh variety every day

      This Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices. Blend homemade soups. Or create nutritional smoothies. With 600 W, multiple speed settings and a click-on mill the possibilities are limitless. See all benefits

      Blender

      Fresh variety every day

      This Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices. Blend homemade soups. Or create nutritional smoothies. With 600 W, multiple speed settings and a click-on mill the possibilities are limitless.

        Fresh variety every day

        Blend super smoothies, tasty soups & healthy juice

        • 600W
        • 2 L Plastic Jar
        • with mill
        • 5 speed and pulse
        Break-resistant jar

        Break-resistant jar

        Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar.

        Detachable blade

        Detachable blade

        Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.

        Ice crush button

        Ice crush button

        Crush ice with this simple push button.

        Mill

        Mill

        Grind nuts and beans quickly with this unique click-on mill.

        5 speeds and pulse

        This Philips blender, blends at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of settings.

        600 Watt

        Effortlessly mix, crush and chop all your ingredients with this powerful 600 Watt motor.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Mill
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Color(s)
          White with orange accents
          Material blade
          Stainless steel
          Material blender jar
          SAN
          Material housing
          PP

        • General specifications

          Integrated cord storage
          Yes
          Speed setting
          5 and pulse

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity blender jar
          2  L
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Power
          600  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

