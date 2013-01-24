  • 2-year warranty

    Avance Collection Blender

    HR2096/00
    • Best blending, leaves no bits Best blending, leaves no bits Best blending, leaves no bits
      Avance Collection Blender

      HR2096/00

      Best blending, leaves no bits

      The Philips blender with ProBlend 6 and 800W motor can handle just about anything - from fruits/vegetables to ice. Its multi-speed function will blend, crush and cut for perfectly smooth blending and any consistency you want.

        ProBlend 6 technology for up to 50% finer result*

        • 800 W
        • 2 L glass jar
        • with spatula
        • ProBlend 6
        Unique off-center jar design to mix ingredients efficiently

        Unique off-center jar design to mix ingredients efficiently

        Blade positioned off-center in the jar will create turbulence and mixing ingredients in the most effective way.

        Powerful 800 W motor

        Powerful 800 W motor

        This Philips blender has a strong 800 W motor for blending, mixing and crushing effectively.

        Max 2 L (with food 1.5 L) high quality glass jar

        Max 2 L (with food 1.5 L) high quality glass jar

        The 2 L jar is made of high quality glass which is scratch proof, and allows to process hot ingredients.

        Variable speed control with illuminated display

        Variable speed control with illuminated display

        Set the blender to the speed you want with this unique control knob.

        Programmed ice crushing function

        Programmed ice crushing function

        Motor will operate pre-programmed sequence to crush ice easily with the touch of a button

        One touch pulse and smoothie button

        One touch pulse and smoothie button

        Pulse button to control the operation whatever you want and smoothie button for making the best tasting smoothie by pressing once.

        Spatula for mixing ingredients easily

        Spatula for mixing ingredients easily

        The handy spatula of the Philips blender ensures a safe stirring while blending the ingredients.

        Easy cleaning with detachable blade

        Easy cleaning with detachable blade

        Easy cleaning with detachable blade unit

        Dishwasher safe, except for the main unit and blade assembly

        Dishwasher safe, except for the main unit and blade assembly

        All parts are dishwasher safe, except for the main unit and blade assembly.

        ProBlend 6 star blade for blending and cutting effectively

        ProBlend 6 star blade for blending and cutting effectively

        Philips blender with innovative ProBlend 6 technology for blending fruits, cutting vegetables and crushing ice with the most effective way.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity jar
          2 L
          Power
          800 W
          Effective capacity
          1.5 L
          Cord length
          1 m
          Capacity jug
          2 L
          Frequency
          50/60 Hz
          Voltage
          220-240 V

        • Finishing

          Material jar
          Glass
          Material blade
          Stainless steel
          Material of main body
          Aluminium

        • General specifications

          Number of speed settings
          4
          Product features
          • Cord storage
          • Non-slip feet

        • Design

          Color
          Platinum

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            • Compare to Philips' number one blender HR2094

