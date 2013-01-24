  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Free delivery on orders over $100

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Blender

    HR2116/01
    • More than a blender More than a blender More than a blender
      -{discount-value}

      Blender

      HR2116/01

      More than a blender

      The Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices. Blend homemade soups or create nutritional smoothies. With 600W, multiple speed settings and a fruit filter the possibilities are unlimited

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Blender

      More than a blender

      The Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices. Blend homemade soups or create nutritional smoothies. With 600W, multiple speed settings and a fruit filter the possibilities are unlimited

      More than a blender

      The Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices. Blend homemade soups or create nutritional smoothies. With 600W, multiple speed settings and a fruit filter the possibilities are unlimited

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Blender

      More than a blender

      The Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices. Blend homemade soups or create nutritional smoothies. With 600W, multiple speed settings and a fruit filter the possibilities are unlimited

      Similar products

      See all Blender

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Blender

        Total:

        More than a blender

        Blend super smoothie,tasty soups and healthy juice

        • 600 W
        • 2 L glass jar
        • Multi mill
        Powerful 600W motor

        Powerful 600W motor

        Strong 600W motor for blending and mixing easily.

        Multiple speeds

        Multiple speeds

        Blend at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of settings.

        Ultra-sharp, long lasting serrated blades

        Ultra-sharp, long lasting serrated blades

        Crush and blend to perfection with these ultra-sharp, long-lasting serrated blades.

        Multi mill accessory

        Multi mill accessory

        Multi mill for grinding and chopping hard and soft ingredients.

        Detachable blade unit for easy cleaning

        Detachable blade unit for easy cleaning

        Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.

        Easy cleaning soft touch panel

        Easy cleaning soft touch panel

        Clean easily wipe out the surface.

        Quick clean button

        Quick clean button

        One touch quick clean button to clean the jar and blade effectively.

        2 year guarantee

        2 year guarantee

        With 2 years world-wide warrantee.

        All parts dishwasher safe, except for main unit

        All parts dishwasher safe, except for main unit

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          600 W
          Effective jar capacity
          1.5 L
          Capacity jar
          2 L
          Cord length
          0.85 m
          Frequency
          50/60 Hz
          Voltage
          220-240 V

        • General specifications

          Non-slip feet
          Yes
          Speed setting
          5 and pulse
          Integrated cord storage
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Mill
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Material blade
          Stainless steel
          Color(s)
          White
          Material housing
          Polypropylene (PP)
          Material blender jar
          Glass

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us