    ProMix Hand blender

    3000 Series

    HR2520/01
      The Philips Hand Blender Series 3000 features a mighty 400W motor and ProMix advanced blending technology to quickly blend your favorite ingredients; from soups and smoothies, to purees and dips. All with a lightweight, ergonomic design. See all benefits

        Blend simply and smoothly in seconds

        Smooth and effortless everyday blending

        • 400 W
        • Beaker
        • White
        • Plastic
        Robust 400W motor

        Robust 400W motor

        With a strong 400W motor, you can power through your daily blending tasks for effortlessly smooth results.

        ProMix advanced blending technology

        ProMix advanced blending technology

        Developed together with the prestigious Stuttgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique and advanced blending technology. With a triangular-shaped blade design that creates optimal food flow as you blend, ensuring consistent and fast blending, time after time.

        Anti-splash design keeps mess to a minimum

        Anti-splash design keeps mess to a minimum

        The specially designed blade guard features a closed cage around it to keep mess to a minimum and protect you from any splash-back while you're blending.

        Slip-free ergonomic grip

        Slip-free ergonomic grip

        The strong grip of the hand blender has been specially designed to enable superior comfort and control. The ergonomic grip prevents slippage and minimizes any stress or tension on your hands while you're using it.

        Lightweight and slim for easy handling

        Lightweight and slim for easy handling

        The lightweight and slim design works in unison with the ergonmic grip to make the blender super easy and comfortable to handle.

        Transparent mixing tumbler

        Transparent mixing tumbler

        The transparent mixing tumbler is the perfect partner for your hand blender, with scaled measurements to help get your required ingredient quantities just right. The tumbler can be used for hot or cold food.

        Easy to clean under the tap

        Easy to clean under the tap

        The blending bar is easy to clean by simply rinsing it under running water.

        Compact size to store away neatly

        Compact size to store away neatly

        Thanks to its compact size, the hand blender can be neatly stored in a kitchen drawer, no need to keep it out on the counter top.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of product
          0.58 kg
          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          67 x 67 x 372 mm

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          1.2 m
          Power
          400 W

        • Design and finishing

          Color
          White
          Material of main body
          PP

        • General specifications

          Product features
          • Robust 400W motor
          • ProMix Technology
          • Special bar cage
          • Ergonomic Grip design
          • Easy to use button
          • Light Weight

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

