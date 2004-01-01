  • Free Delivery Islandwide

      -{discount-value}

      Powerful and reliable 700w handblender with Speedtouch for intuitive speed selection and easy control and ProMix for optimal food flow and great blending results. Blend, whisk, chop and more at the touch of a button

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Powerful and reliable 700w handblender with Speedtouch for intuitive speed selection and easy control and ProMix for optimal food flow and great blending results. Blend, whisk, chop and more at the touch of a button

      Powerful and reliable 700w handblender with Speedtouch for intuitive speed selection and easy control and ProMix for optimal food flow and great blending results. Blend, whisk, chop and more at the touch of a button

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Powerful and reliable 700w handblender with Speedtouch for intuitive speed selection and easy control and ProMix for optimal food flow and great blending results. Blend, whisk, chop and more at the touch of a button

        ProMix Handblender

        Optimized control for speedy meal preparation

        Blend, whisk, chop and more

        • 700W, SpeedTouch with Turbo
        • ProMix Technology
        • 2 times finer blending*
        • 30% faster*
        XL Chopper to process meat, nuts, cheese, chocolate and more

        XL chopper with ultra sharp knife, that allows you to process large quantities of meat, herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and more in seconds.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          Europe

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          1.2 m
          Power
          700 W
          Voltage
          220-240 V
          Capacity beaker
          1 L
          Frequency
          60 Hz
          Capacity XL chopper
          1000 ml

        • Finishing

          Material accessories
          SAN plastic
          Material of main body
          ABS plastic
          Material bar
          Metal
          Material blade
          Stainless steel

        • General specifications

          Product features
          • Detachable shaft
          • Dishwasher safe
          • Turbo function
          • Variable speed

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Design

          Color
          White & grey

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Balloon beater
          • Whisk
          • XL chopper 2-blade
          • Beaker

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            • *Compared to Philips Hand blender with bell-shaped blade chamber in internal test on tomato and uncooked vegetables

