    5000 Series

    Hand Blender

    HR2684/00
      -{discount-value}

      Blend even the hardest ingredients in no time

      With 50% more power* to crush any ingredient, Philips 5000 Series Hand Blender is the perfect choice for great and even results. Enjoy creamy soups to silky sauces while exploring new ways to prepare your food! See all benefits

        Blend even the hardest ingredients in no time

        Our strongest Hand Blender ever

        • Blender
        1200 Watt of pure crushing power

        1200 Watt of pure crushing power

        Blend even the hardest ingredients with our strongest hand blender ever. Enjoy everything from homemade nut milk to frozen fruit smoothies in no time.

        Faster, smoother blending with ProMix Technology

        Faster, smoother blending with ProMix Technology

        Patented technology combines our strongest motor with a uniquely shaped blade unit and splash guard for optimal food movement, easy cleaning, and no mess. Fast and smooth results everytime.

        Spiralizer turns veggies into fun, low-carb noodles

        Spiralizer turns veggies into fun, low-carb noodles

        Do you want to add more vegetables and fruits in your family's diet? Use the spiralizer to make fun, low-carb, gluten-free noodles. Choose spaghetti, linguine or ribbons and enjoy.

        XL Chopper attachment for herbs, nuts, meat and more

        XL Chopper attachment for herbs, nuts, meat and more

        XL chopper for the whole family. You can mince meat, chop onions and herbs, crushes nuts and more. Due to large capacity of 0.7 L you can create everything, from chunky salsas to chopped salads.

        SpeedTouch technology for effortless control

        SpeedTouch technology for effortless control

        Adjust your speed while blending for better control thanks to the intuitive speed trigger. Start slow to avoid splashing, then gradually press harder to steadily increase power.

        Swap attachments at the touch of a button

        Swap attachments at the touch of a button

        A one-touch button releases the blending bar with one hand. So you can change attachments without putting down the blender or making a mess on the counter.

        Precise control thanks to LED speed indicator

        Precise control thanks to LED speed indicator

        Our new speed indicator lets you prepare all your favorite foods with ease and precision.

        Whisk for cream, mayonnaise and more

        Whisk for cream, mayonnaise and more

        Attach the whisk accessory for fluffy whipped cream, silky mayonnaise, perfect pancake batter or create your favorite dressing salads.

        Simply rinse clean in seconds

        Simply rinse clean in seconds

        Cleanup couldn't be easier. Due to the ProMix Technology you can release the blending bar and rinse clean under running water.

        Compact design makes storage simple

        Compact design makes storage simple

        Make the most of limited cupboard space. Our hand blender and attachments are designed for efficient storage.

        Don't worry about splashing. Thanks to ProMix Technology, our special blade guard stops splashes, large and small. The wave shape at the bottom of the blending bar traps less food on the blade for easy cleanup.

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

