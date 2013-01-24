Home
    Daily Collection

    Mini blender

    HR2874/01
    • Fast, fresh and fun Fast, fresh and fun Fast, fresh and fun
      Daily Collection Mini blender

      HR2874/01
      Fast, fresh and fun

      The new Philips Mini-Blender helps you to prepare different recipes like smoothies, shakes, soups, dips, cocktails… Now with its convenient On-the-Go bottle you can enjoy all your favourite blender beverages everywhere. Enjoy! See all benefits

      Daily Collection Mini blender

      Fast, fresh and fun

      The new Philips Mini-Blender helps you to prepare different recipes like smoothies, shakes, soups, dips, cocktails… Now with its convenient On-the-Go bottle you can enjoy all your favourite blender beverages everywhere. Enjoy! See all benefits

        Fast, fresh and fun

        Compact blender with portable 'On the Go' bottle

        • 350 W
        • 0.6 L
        • with mini chopper
        • On the Go bottle accessory
        All parts are dishwasher safe

        All parts are dishwasher safe

        All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

        Blender filter for clear juice and soy bean milk

        Blender filter for clear juice and soy bean milk

        Easy blend soy bean milk or fruit juice pips and seeds

        Blender with 350W motor power

        Blender with 350W motor power

        350W powerful for blending and mixing easily.

        Blend and go bottle for easy carriage

        Blend and go bottle for easy carriage

        Thanks to its On-the-Go bottle you can enjoy of all your beverages everywhere.

        Break-resistant blender beaker

        Break-resistant blender beaker

        Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic blender beaker.

        Cord storage keeps kitchen surface neat and tidy

        Cord storage keeps kitchen surface neat and tidy

        With the blender's cord storage you can store your cord easily and it will keep your kitchen neat and tidy.

        Detachable blender blade

        Detachable blender blade

        Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the blender jar.

        Blender with multi chopper for soft and hard ingredients

        Blender with multi chopper for soft and hard ingredients

        The multi chopper accessory complete your blender. This chopper chops vegetable like onions, herbs, nuts and meat into fine pieces.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design specifications

          Material housing
          ABS Plastic
          Material blade
          Stainless steel
          Color(s)
          Grey and white
          Material knives
          Stainless steel
          Material bottle
          SAN

        • General specifications

          Cord storage
          Yes
          Detachable blade
          Yes
          Speed setting
          1

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          350  W
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Voltage
          220-240 V
          Capacity blender jar
          0.6  L
          Capacity bottle
          0.6  L
          Capacity multi chopper
          350  ml

        • Accessories

          Filter
          Yes
          Mini chopper
          Yes
          Tumbler bottle
          Yes

