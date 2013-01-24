  • 2-year warranty

Viva Collection

Blender

HR3556/00
    -{discount-value}

    Viva Collection Blender

    HR3556/00
    Philips blender with ProBlend 6 technology blends smoothly and crushes ice. Finer blending means you can enjoy healthier smoothies that provide a full days' nutrients from fruits and vegetables.

    Viva Collection Blender

    Viva Collection Blender

    Enjoy healthy smoothies, even on the go

    Philips blender with ProBlend 6 technology blends smoothly and crushes ice. Finer blending means you can enjoy healthier smoothies that provide a full days’ nutrients from fruits and vegetables. See all benefits

      Enjoy healthy smoothies, even on the go

      With finer blending to include more fruit & veg

      • 900 W
      • ProBlend 6
      • 2 L glass jar
      • On the Go bottle accessory
      The large 2-liter jar has a working capacity of 1.5 liters for deliciously blended smoothies to share with the whole family or save for later.

      All detachable parts of your Philips blender are dishwasher safe.

      You enjoy a 2-year worldwide warranty on our blenders – which is our guarantee of long-lasting quality and operation.

      We developed our ProBlend6 technology for effective blending and mixing, to ensure that all of the ingredients are finely blended.

      Strong 900W motor

      With 900W of power, your blender's motor is strong enough to blend your favorite ingredients smoothly and efficiently.

      Multiple speeds for soft and hard ingredients

      From gentle blending for soft fruits – to a burst of power for harder fruit and vegetables. It’s up to you with our manual speed control.

      Easy-grip control dial

      Our molded control dial is molded with non-slip grip, so you can easily control the blender speed.

      Pulse function for smoother blending

      Blend your mixes thoroughly smooth by using the handy pulse control – so all the bits and pieces are brought down to the blades for another round of fine blending.

      Liquid level marks that are easy to read

      We made it easy to see how much liquid is contained in the tumbler and blender jar with clear markings that are easy to read.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        900 W
        Capacity jar
        0.6 L
        Capacity main jar
        2 L
        Voltage
        200-230 V

      • Finishing

        Material jar
        Glass
        Material of main body
        Stainless Steel

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Cord storage
        • Dishwasher safe
        • Integrated cord storage
        • On/off switch
        • Pulse
        • Variable speed

      • Accessories

        Included
        Jar

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

