    Avance Collection

    Blender

    HR3658/01
    50% finer blending*
      Avance Collection Blender

      HR3658/01
      50% finer blending*

      50% finer blending*

        50% finer blending*

        Inspires 80% of users to consume more fruit & veg*

        • 1400 W
        • ProBlend 6 3D
        • 2 L glass jar
        Powerful 1400W motor for smoother blends

        Powerful 1400W motor for smoother blends

        Finer blending of fruits and vegetables, thanks to our 1400W motor.

        Advanced ProBlend 6 3D blending technology

        Advanced ProBlend 6 3D blending technology

        We developed our ProBlend 6 3D technology to ensure that all of the ingredients in your smoothie are finely blended – so the nutrients in fruit, vegetables and nuts are unlocked from the cell structure and easily absorbed by your body.

        Up to 35000rpm

        Up to 35000rpm

        35000 RPM for excellent blending and even healthier smoothies.

        2-liter glass jar, so you can make smoothies for everyone

        2-liter glass jar, so you can make smoothies for everyone

        Everyone loves a good smoothie – so our glass blender jar holds up to 2 liters, so you can make smoothies for the whole family (or to save some for later).

        Virtually unbreakable tritan tumbler jar

        Virtually unbreakable tritan tumbler jar

        Make your smoothie directly in the drinking tumbler and take it with you! Our blender comes with a sturdy 600ml drinking tumbler, to make smoothies directly in the tumbler and that easily fits in your bag or backpack.

        Manual mode with variable speeds

        Manual mode with variable speeds

        From gentle blending for soft fruits to a burst of power for harder fruit and vegetables. It’s up to you with our variable manual speed options.

        Preset program dedicated to making smoothies

        Preset program dedicated to making smoothies

        Smoothies preset program made easy for homemade smoothies.

        Dishwasher safe blender jar

        Dishwasher safe blender jar

        All detachable parts of your Philips blender are dishwasher safe - except for the blade unit, which can be easily rinsed clean. The base can be wiped clean if needed.

        Detachable blades for easy rinsing

        Detachable blades for easy rinsing

        To clean the blender blades, simple detach them from the blender jar and rinse. However, the blades cannot be cleaned in the dishwasher, to preserve their sharpness.

        2-year guarantee

        2-year guarantee

        You enjoy a 2-year warranty on our blenders – which is our guarantee of long-lasting quality and operation.

        Prepare small quantities quickly with mill attachment

        Whether it is grinding nuts, spices and beans instantly, or preparing small quantities of baby food and dips. The mill attachment makes time consuming processes much easier.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • General specifications

          Product features
          • Automatic shut-off
          • Cord storage
          • Dishwasher safe
          • Integrated cord storage
          • LED display
          • Pulse
          • Variable speed
          • Power-on light

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity jar
          Max 2  L
          Power
          1400  W
          RPM bowl (max)
          35000  rpm
          Voltage
          200 - 230  V

        • Finishing

          Material jar
          Glass
          Material of main body
          Metal

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Independent lab testing compared to Philips Avance HR2195
            • Test conducted by independent consumer research agency among 100 consumers based on 4 weeks home placement test in Germany and Korea

