Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Daily Collection

    Philips Daily Collection Mixer

    HR3705/11
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy
      -{discount-value}

      Daily Collection Philips Daily Collection Mixer

      HR3705/11
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy

      Our new Daily mixer makes baking easier for fast, delicious results every time. Prepare cake mixes and batters up to 20% faster*. Lightweight, ergonomic design makes all your mixing easy and comfortable. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $39.00

      Daily Collection Philips Daily Collection Mixer

      Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy

      Our new Daily mixer makes baking easier for fast, delicious results every time. Prepare cake mixes and batters up to 20% faster*. Lightweight, ergonomic design makes all your mixing easy and comfortable. See all benefits

      Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy

      Our new Daily mixer makes baking easier for fast, delicious results every time. Prepare cake mixes and batters up to 20% faster*. Lightweight, ergonomic design makes all your mixing easy and comfortable. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $39.00

      Daily Collection Philips Daily Collection Mixer

      Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy

      Our new Daily mixer makes baking easier for fast, delicious results every time. Prepare cake mixes and batters up to 20% faster*. Lightweight, ergonomic design makes all your mixing easy and comfortable. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all mixer

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Daily Collection

        Daily Collection

        Philips Daily Collection Mixer

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy

        Lightweight and faster with cone-shaped beaters

        • 300 W
        • 5 speeds + turbo
        • Strip beaters & dough hooks
        • Lightweight
        Cord clip for tidy storage

        Cord clip for tidy storage

        The cord wraps around and fixes into place with a clip for tidy storage.

        Large eject button to release beaters with one touch

        Large eject button to release beaters with one touch

        Release the beaters or dough hooks with one touch of the large, clear eject button.

        Smooth surfaces for easy cleaning

        Smooth surfaces for easy cleaning

        Smooth surfaces and dishwasher-safe accessories make for fast, easy cleaning.

        5 speeds + Turbo to handle every kitchen task

        5 speeds + Turbo to handle every kitchen task

        A selection of 5 different speeds lets chose just the right setting for every task.

        Non-slip grip for easy handling

        Non-slip grip for easy handling

        Cone-shaped beaters work up to 20% faster*

        Cone-shaped beaters work up to 20% faster* — covering a larger surface area in less time and incorporating air into the batter for a smooth, fluffy texture.

        Dishwasher-safe stainless steel accessories

        The mixer comes with two pairs of beaters in high-quality, dishwasher-safe stainless steel.

        Lightweight and designed for comfort

        Lightweight, ergonomic design makes mixing comfortable and easy.

        Two pairs of strip beaters, plus dough hooks

        Beaters and dough hooks attach easily with a click you can hear so you know you've done it right.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Dough hooks
          • Strip beaters

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          1.2  m
          Voltage
          220-240  V

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
          212X106X196  mm
          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          186X84X154  mm
          Weight incl. packaging
          1.148  kg
          Weight of product
          0.852  kg

        • Design

          Color
          Black

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Whipping 4 eggwhites vs. predecessor

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us