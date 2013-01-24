Home
    Daily Collection

    Compact Food Processor

    HR7320/01
    Enjoy effortless homemade meals every day
      Daily Collection Compact Food Processor

      HR7320/01
      Enjoy effortless homemade meals every day

      If you enjoy healthy homemade meals but have a busy schedule, you'll love our Philips Daily Compact Food Processor. We've designed this compact collection especially for hectic lives. You can quickly and effortlessly prepare great dishes.

        Daily Collection

        Daily Collection

        Compact Food Processor

        Enjoy effortless homemade meals every day

        with essential accessories and space-saving design

        • 700 W
        • 19 functions
        • 2-in-1 disc
        • In-bowl storage
        Powerful 700W motor for effortless processing

        Powerful 700W motor for effortless processing

        Our powerful motor can easily handle a variety of ingredients from bread dough to hard vegetables, cheese and chocolate. It also slices and shreds with ease.

        Fast preparation with large feeding tube for minimal pre-cut

        Fast preparation with large feeding tube for minimal pre-cut

        Fast preparation with large feeding tube for minimal pre-cut.

        Quick and easy assembly of all parts

        Quick and easy assembly of all parts

        Quick and easy assembly of all parts.

        All accessories are dishwasher safe

        All accessories are dishwasher safe

        All accessory parts can be put on the top rack of your dishwasher for easy cleaning.

        Resistant and transparent jar for heavy use

        Resistant and transparent jar for heavy use

        The 1.5L resistant jar has a working capacity of 1L for up to 5 smoothie portions at once.

        Convenient all-in-one appliance: knead, whisk, shred, slice

        With more than 19 functions, there is no limt to what you can make: meals, bread, sauces and more. Use the high quality and multi-functional accessories to chop, puree and mince ingredients with the S-blade, or slice and shred with the 2-in-1 disc. Whatever you’re in the mood for, whip, whisk, knead and more.

        Color-coded speed and accessories guide for easy matching

        For perfect results every time, just match the accessory color to the same speed color. Use speed 1 to whip cream, beat eggs, make pastries and bread doughs. Speed 2 is ideal to chop onions, mince meat, make smoothies and more.

        Smaller footprint and in bowl storage for all accessories

        The compact Daily Food Processor takes up less countertop space, yet is fully equipped with all of the kitchen essentials that you can easily store inside of the bowl.

        2 –in-1 double-sided stainless steel discs: shred & slice

        Ergonomic, double-sided disc makes it easy to slice with one side and shred with the other side!

        Make up to 5 portions at same time with 1.5L bowl capacity

        The generous 2.1L bowl (1.5 L working capacity) lets you blend up to 5 portions of soup in one go.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Jar
          • Blade unit S-blade
          • Emulsifying tool
          • Kneading tool
          • Reversible disc

        • General specifications

          Number of slicing disks
          1 (reversible)
          Number of speed settings
          2 + pulse
          Product features
          • Cord storage
          • Dishwasher safe
          • Integrated cord storage
          • Non-slip feet
          • Pulse

        • Design

          Color
          White

        • Finishing

          Material of main body
          ABS
          Material jar
          SAN
          Material pulp container/pusher
          SAN
          Material blade
          Stainless steel
          Material accessories
          Metal (2-in1 disc) and plastic (Kneading tool & emulsifying disk)

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity bowl
          2.1  L
          Working capacity bowl
          1.5 (or 500g flour)  L
          Capacity jar
          1  L
          Frequency
          50-60  Hz
          Power
          700  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          244x244x377  mm

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

