    Daily Collection

    Food processor

    HR7627/01
    • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
      Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

      This Philips Daily collection Food Processor has a compact design including a 2.1L bowl and a variety of high performance accessories. Preparing delicious homemade food has never been so easy! See all benefits

      This Philips Daily collection Food Processor has a compact design including a 2.1L bowl and a variety of high performance accessories. Preparing delicious homemade food has never been so easy! See all benefits

        Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

        Create home made breads, cakes, drinks and more

        • 650W
        • 2 speeds + pulse
        • 2.1 L bowl
        • Accessories for + 15 functions
        2 speed settings and pulse for maximum control

        2 speed settings and pulse for maximum control

        For best results, use the low speed setting (speed 1) to whip cream, beat eggs, create pastries and bread dough. The higher speed setting (speed 2) is well suited to chop onions and meats, blend soups and smoothies or shred, slice, grate or rasp vegetables.

        40% larger feeding tube (compared to Philips HR7625)

        40% larger feeding tube (compared to Philips HR7625)

        The new Philips Daily collection Food Processor comes with a feeding tube which is 40% larger than the previous HR7625 model, saving precutting time of fruits and vegetables

        650 Watt motor for powerful processing

        650 Watt motor for powerful processing

        This Philips Food Processor offers a powerful motor providing power and control to prepare all your favorite recipes.

        Up to 5 portions in one go

        Up to 5 portions in one go

        The generous 2.1L bowl (1.5 L working capacity) enables you to blend up to 5 portions of soup in one go.

        Dishwasher safe accessories

        Dishwasher safe accessories

        All accessory parts of your Philips food processor can be put on the top rack of your dishwasher for easy cleaning.

        Emulsifying tool for cream and egg whites

        Emulsifying tool for cream and egg whites

        The perfect tool for whipping, whisking or emulsifying eggs or whipped cream. For best volume increase and fluffiness, use the low speed setting. Creating delicious desserts or mayonnaise has never been easier!

        High performance stainless steel disc inserts

        High performance stainless steel disc inserts

        Simply select the right stainless steel disc insert to prepare your favorite ingredient and click it onto the disc holder. Performance has been tested extensively to provide the best slicing and shredding results.

        PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

        PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

        PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result in both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!

        No mess from center of the bowl due to lack of inner shaft

        No mess from center of the bowl due to lack of inner shaft

        Unlike other cheaper food processors, this Philips Food Processor lacks an inner chimney shaft in the middle of the bowl. This means that soups and other liquids won't leak from the middle of the bowl, keeping your food processor and kitchen counter clean! It even makes assembling your appliance much easier - simply click your tool holder in place in the bowl, guided by the form fitting couplings.

        Sharp and strong stainless steel S blade for chopping

        Sharp and strong stainless steel S blade for chopping

        The sharp and strong stainless steel S blade chops vegetables such as onions in no time. It can also be used for other ingredients such as nuts, meats or even to make doughs for pie crusts

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Integrated cord storage
          Yes
          Non-slip feet
          Yes
          Speeds
          2 + pulse
          Product size (LxWxH)
          244x244x377 mm
          RPM-Bowl(max)
          Up to 1900 rpm
          RPM-Bowl(min)
          Up to 1500 rpm
          Bowl max working capacity
          1.5L (dry/liquid)
          Bowl capacity
          2.1  L
          Bowl max working capacity.
          500g (Flour)

        • Accessories

          Emulsifying disk
          Yes
          Kneading tool
          Yes
          Number of inserts/discs
          3
          Stainless steel chopping knife
          • Beating
          • chopping
          • crumbling
          • cutting
          • folding in
          • mashing
          • mincing
          Stainless steel S-blade
          Yes
          Disc insert: granulating
          Yes
          Disc insert: shredding(coarse)
          Yes
          Disc insert: slicing(fine)
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Bowl including lid
          SAN
          Housing
          ABS
          Kneading tool
          PP
          Pusher
          SAN
          Speed knob
          ABS
          Disc inserts, chopping knife
          Stainless steel
          Knife holder
          PP

        • Technical specifications

          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Power
          650  W
          Safety
          Lid & bowl detection, mechanical 1.5 sec brake
          Voltage
          220-240  V

