    Food processor

    HR7740
    Effortless versatility
      Food processor

      HR7740
      Effortless versatility

      This food processor comes with a versatile accessory set, allowing you to perform a wide set of cooking functions, from blending to grinding. And thanks to the unique(dis)assembly system, the bowl and lid fall into place effortlessly.

      Food processor

      Food processor

        Effortless versatility

        Easy (dis)assembly of all parts with Click&Go

        29-33 functions

        29-33 functions

        With this food processor range, you can create an endless variety of dishes, using 29-33 different cooking techniques (named "functions"), from crumbling and creaming to folding in. The exact number of cooking functions varies per model: The HR7735 and HR7739 offer 29 cooking functions, the HR7740 offers 31 functions, the HR7744 offers 32 functions, and the HR7745 gives you most flexibility, with 33 cooking functions.

        One touch (dis)assembly with Click&Go button

        One touch (dis)assembly with Click&Go button

        Assembly and disassembly of a food processor was never easier: no more fiddling with the bowl or lid to find the right position to assemble: just click them on and off from any angle, by pressing the Click&Go button.

        360 degree click-on

        360 degree click-on

        Thanks to the special ergonomic design of the underside of the bowl and lid, you don't have to search, twist and turn to find the right position to click them into place. They are designed to fall into place at any angle, effortlessly.

        XL bowl with capacity for 1.8 l soup, 1.25 kg dough

        XL bowl with capacity for 1.8 l soup, 1.25 kg dough

        The extra large bowl allows for large working volumes: it can handle up to 1.25 kg heavy dough, 2 kg light dough, 1.8 l soup, and 7 eggwhites.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          100, double insulated with moulded on plug  m
          Motor
          Universal, radio/tv interference suppressed
          Power
          800  W
          Bowl content
          3.6 and 2.5  L
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50-60  Hz
          Color(s)
          White with orange and corn husk yellow accents
          Cleaning
          • All accessories dishwashersafe
          • Easy clean button
          Bowl capacity dry
          3.6  L
          Bowl capacity liquid
          1.8  L
          Bowl working capacity dough
          1250  g
          Bowl working capacity flour
          750  g
          Blender jar capacity
          1.5  L
          Safety
          Automatic resettable cut-off protecting the motor
          Speeds
          2+ pulse

        • Design specifications

          Housing, blender lid, pusher, inlay bowl
          PP
          Blender handle, citrus press, kneading accessory
          PP
          Bowl, lid, blender jar, blender cup, safety cap
          SAN
          Insert holder
          ABS
          Metal knife and inserts
          Stainless steel & ABS
          Balloon beater
          Metal balloon, pom housing

        • Accessories

          Citrus press
          For pressing large quantities of citrus juice
          Blender beaker (1.5 l)
          For blending, pureeing and shaking of fruits
          Kneading tool
          For kneading and mixing all kinds of dough
          Stainless steel chopping knife
          For medium slicing of vegetables and fruit
          Shredding insert medium
          For medium shredding of vegetables, fruit
          Granulating insert medium
          For granulating potatoes
          Shredding insert fine
          For fine shredding of Fruit and vegetables
          Balloon beater
          For whipping, whisking and emulsifying application
          Slicing insert medium
          For medium slicing of fruits and vegetables

