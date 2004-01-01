  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Viva Collection Food processor

    HR7761/00
      Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

      This Food Processor has a 3 in 1 compact set-up with a 2.1L bowl (1.5L working capacity), blender and grinder mill. It also has 5 stainless steel disc inserts enabling you to effortlessly create a wide variety of your favorite recipes.

      This Food Processor has a 3 in 1 compact set-up with a 2.1L bowl (1.5L working capacity), blender and grinder mill. It also has 5 stainless steel disc inserts enabling you to effortlessly create a wide variety of your favorite recipes.

      Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

      This Food Processor has a 3 in 1 compact set-up with a 2.1L bowl (1.5L working capacity), blender and grinder mill. It also has 5 stainless steel disc inserts enabling you to effortlessly create a wide variety of your favorite recipes.

        Viva Collection

        Viva Collection

        Food processor

        Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

        Create home made cakes, gratins, salads and more

        • 750 W
        • Compact 3 in 1 setup
        • 2.1 L bowl
        • Accessories for + 28 functions
        750 W motor for powerful processing

        750 W motor for powerful processing

        This Philips Food Processor offers a powerful motor with 2 speeds and pulse, providing power and control to prepare all your favorite recipes.

        PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

        PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

        PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result in both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!

        Accessories to easily perform 28+ functions

        Accessories to easily perform 28+ functions

        The - dishwasher safe - accessories are a kneading tool to mix and knead batter and dough. A stainless steel chopping knife to prepare meat and vegetables. Various disc inserts to handle shredding and grating. Break resistant blender of 1L for blending, crushing and stirring different ingredients. An emulsifying disc to prepare food like whipped cream and mayonnaise. A chopper mill to grind e.g. coffee beans

        Break-resistant jar for intensive use

        Break-resistant jar for intensive use

        A 1.75-liter break-resistant jar has a working capacity of 1 liter for up to up to 5 smoothie portions at once.

        Up to 5 portions in one go

        Up to 5 portions in one go

        The generous 2.1L bowl (1.5 L working capacity) enables you to blend up to 5 portions of soup in one go.

        Form fitting couplings and tools for easy assembly

        Form fitting couplings and tools for easy assembly

        This Philips food processor is designed to be very easy to assemble. Its parts simply click together thanks to the clever form fitting design of the accessories.

        Disc inserts to slice, shred and granulate

        Disc inserts to slice, shred and granulate

        Simply select the right disc insert (slicing, shredding, granulating) to prepare your favorite food and click it on the disc holder.

        Sturdy base stands stable, even during kneading

        Sturdy base stands stable, even during kneading

        Sturdy base stands stable, even during kneading

        2 speed settings and pulse for maximum control

        2 speed settings and pulse for maximum control

        For best results, use the low speed setting (speed 1) to whip cream, beat eggs, create pastries and bread dough. The higher speed setting (speed 2) is well suited to chop onions and meats, blend soups and smoothies or shred, slice, grate or rasp vegetables.

        Dishwasher safe accessories

        Dishwasher safe accessories

        Color coded accessory and speed combinations

        Match the color of the speed with the color of the accessory for optimized results.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity bowl
          2 L
          Cord length
          1.0 m
          Power
          750 W
          Voltage
          220-240 V
          Frequency
          50-60 Hz
          Working capacity bowl
          1.5 L
          Capacity jar
          1.75 L
          Working capacity jar
          1.0 L
          Capacity mill
          250 ml
          RPM blender (max)
          21000 r/min
          RPM bowl (max)
          1900 r/min

        • Finishing

          Material accessories
          Stainless steel
          Material of main body
          Plastic ABS
          Material jar
          Plastic SAN

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          210x210x368 mm

        • General specifications

          Product features
          • Integrated cord storage
          • Non-slip feet
          • Pulse

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • General specifications

          Number of speed settings
          2 + pulse

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Blade unit S-blade
          • Coarse shredding tool
          • Coarse slicing tool
          • Emulsifying tool
          • Fine shredding tool
          • Fine slicing tool
          • Granulating tool
          • Jar
          • Julienne tool
          • Kneading tool
          • Mill

        • Design

          Color
          Oyster metallic

