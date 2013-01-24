Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Viva Collection

    Food processor

    HR7761/01
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
      -{discount-value}

      Viva Collection Food processor

      HR7761/01
      Find support for this product

      Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

      This Philips Food Processor has a 3 in 1 compact set-up with a 2 l bowl, blender and grinder mill. It also has 5 stainless steel disc inserts enabling you to effortlessly create a wide variety of your favorite recipes. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $169.00
      Find similar products

      Viva Collection Food processor

      Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

      This Philips Food Processor has a 3 in 1 compact set-up with a 2 l bowl, blender and grinder mill. It also has 5 stainless steel disc inserts enabling you to effortlessly create a wide variety of your favorite recipes. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all food-processor

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Viva Collection

        Viva Collection

        Food processor

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

        Create home made cakes, gratins, salads and more

        • 750 W
        • Compact 3 in 1 setup
        • 2.1 L bowl
        • Accessories for + 28 functions
        750 W motor for powerful processing

        750 W motor for powerful processing

        This Philips Food Processor offers a powerful motor with 2 speeds and pulse, providing power and control to prepare all your favorite recipes.

        PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

        PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

        PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result in both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!

        Accessories to easily perform 28+ functions

        Accessories to easily perform 28+ functions

        The - dishwasher safe - accessories are a kneading tool to mix and knead batter and dough. A stainless steel chopping knife to prepare meat and vegetables. Various disc inserts to handle shredding and grating. Break resistant blender of 1L for blending, crushing and stirring different ingredients. An emulsifying disc to prepare food like whipped cream and mayonnaise. A chopper mill to grind e.g. coffee beans

        Break-resistant jar for intensive use

        Break-resistant jar for intensive use

        A 1.75-liter break-resistant jar has a working capacity of 1 liter for up to up to 5 smoothie portions at once.

        Up to 5 portions in one go

        Up to 5 portions in one go

        The generous 2.1L bowl (1.5 L working capacity) enables you to blend up to 5 portions of soup in one go.

        Color coded accessory and speed combinations

        Color coded accessory and speed combinations

        Match the color of the speed with the color of the accessory for optimized results.

        Form fitting couplings and tools for easy assembly

        Form fitting couplings and tools for easy assembly

        This Philips food processor is designed to be very easy to assemble. Its parts simply click together thanks to the clever form fitting design of the accessories.

        Disc inserts to slice, shred and granulate

        Disc inserts to slice, shred and granulate

        Simply select the right disc insert (slicing, shredding, granulating) to prepare your favorite food and click it on the disc holder.

        Sturdy base stands stable, even during kneading

        Sturdy base stands stable, even during kneading

        Sturdy base stands stable, even during kneading

        2 speed settings and pulse for maximum control

        2 speed settings and pulse for maximum control

        For best results, use the low speed setting (speed 1) to whip cream, beat eggs, create pastries and bread dough. The higher speed setting (speed 2) is well suited to chop onions and meats, blend soups and smoothies or shred, slice, grate or rasp vegetables.

        Dishwasher safe accessories

        Dishwasher safe accessories

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Blade unit S-blade
          • Coarse shredding tool
          • Coarse slicing tool
          • Emulsifying tool
          • Fine shredding tool
          • Fine slicing tool
          • Granulating tool
          • Jar
          • Julienne tool
          • Kneading tool
          • Mill

        • General specifications

          Number of speed settings
          2 + pulse
          Product features
          • Integrated cord storage
          • Non-slip feet
          • Pulse

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          750  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50-60  Hz
          Capacity bowl
          2  L
          Capacity jar
          1.75  L
          Capacity mill
          250  ml
          Cord length
          1.0  m
          RPM blender (max)
          21000  rpm
          RPM bowl (max)
          1900  rpm
          Working capacity bowl
          1.5  L
          Working capacity jar
          1.0  L

        • Design

          Color
          Oyster metallic

        • Finishing

          Material accessories
          Stainless steel
          Material jar
          Plastic SAN
          Material of main body
          Plastic ABS

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          210x210x368  mm

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us