    HR7920/90
      This Philips Kitchen Machine is the next evolution of our heritage in mixing appliances. With an elegant design that fits your modern kitchen and robust 300W motor that makes easy work of heavy mixing needs.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $289.00
      Viva Collection Kitchen Machine

      3 pizzas in 3 minutes

      This Philips Kitchen Machine is the next evolution of our heritage in mixing appliances. With an elegant design that fits your modern kitchen and robust 300W motor that makes easy work of heavy mixing needs. See all benefits

        3 pizzas in 3 minutes

        300 W
        3 bowl tools for kneading, mixing and whipping

        Multiple speeds for maximum control

        Pouring shield to prevent splashing

        Planetary mixing action

        Powerful 300W motor

        Large 4L bowl capacity

        Durable metal bowl

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories included

          Metal kneading hook
          Yes
          Whisk
          Yes
          Flat beater
          Yes
          Metal bowl
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Color(s)
          Black
          Housing material
          ABS
          Material bowl
          Stainless steel
          Material bowl tools
          Stainless steel

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          300  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V

        • General specifications

          Speeds
          Multiple

